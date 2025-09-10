Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese Foreign Minister Set to Hold Talks in Austria, Slovenia, Poland

2025-09-10 07:53:27
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to travel to Austria, Slovenia, and Poland from Friday to Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Wang is scheduled to engage in high-level discussions with Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon, and Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

This marks a return visit for Wang to Austria, where he last visited Vienna in 2023 and met with former Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Wang's previous visits to Poland and Slovenia occurred in 2019, during which he met Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

In a separate development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's reported comments suggesting that he would consider imposing new tariffs on India and China to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate peace in Ukraine — but only if European Union nations followed suit. This was reported by media.

"We firmly oppose directing the issue at China and we resolutely oppose the so-called economic pressure being imposed on China," Lin stated at a routine press briefing in Beijing. He emphasized that China "is neither the creator of this crisis nor a party to it."

MENAFN10092025000045017169ID1110042697

