Proto Rig Bitcoin Miner Coming Soon To Crypto Miner Bros

ARIZONA CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crypto Miner Bros , a Hong Kong-based, well-known mining hardware distributor, strives to bridge the gap between the modern needs of crypto miners worldwide in accessing high-quality mining hardware. Crypto Miner Bros does so by swiftly bringing the newly launched advanced mining hardware to its customers.The recently introduced Proto Rig Bitcoin Miner will soon be available at Crypto Miner Bros. With the much-expected Bitcoin halving increasing mining difficulty, miners are looking for more powerful and efficient hardware. The Proto Rig is designed to meet this demand, offering exceptional performance for large-scale Bitcoin mining.The Proto Rig is manufactured by Proto Global, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Block, Inc. The company focuses on creating open, modular, and repairable Bitcoin mining hardware designed for longevity and operational efficiency. Its mission is to provide miners with professional-grade equipment that remains reliable even as network demands grow.Bitcoin mining today requires ASIC miners that balance security, scalability, and efficiency. The Proto Rig stands out in this regard, delivering a remarkable 819Th/s hashrate with a power consumption of 12,000W, ensuring miners achieve consistent output while optimizing operational costs.The Proto Rig is a professional-grade miner built for continuous use. Equipped with a robust air-cooling system, it provides instant heat dissipation and prevents overheating, even under heavy workloads. Its durable design makes it a reliable choice for miners who want stable, long-term performance.Unlike less advanced air-cooled ASICs, the Proto Rig is designed to maintain steady operation with improved cooling efficiency, offering miners a more dependable Bitcoin mining experience. For best performance, it is recommended to place the miner in a well-ventilated environment with controlled temperature and humidity.In summary, Crypto Miner Bros will be one of the first distributors to make the Proto Rig Bitcoin Miner available once it officially launches. Crypto Miner Bros partners with established mining hardware manufacturers and brings the best products to its customers. The website has a wide range of ASICs mining several cryptocurrencies to meet the expanding needs of the mining community. Moreover, Crypto Miner Bros provides dedicated assistance for its customers, ensuring a positive buying experience.

