Russia Reports Downing Six Ukrainian Drones
(MENAFN) Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed six Ukrainian drones over its territory on September 10. The operation took place between 08:25 and 11:10 Moscow Time (0525–0810 GMT).
"On Sept. 10, between 08:25 Moscow Time (0525 GMT) and 11:10 Moscow Time, six Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by on-duty air defense systems: four over the territory of Crimea and two over the Belgorod region," the Ministry of Defense said in an official statement.
Earlier, the Russian Ministry had announced that air defense forces had thwarted and destroyed 122 Ukrainian drones in a previous operation overnight, targeting Russian regions and the Black Sea waters. The debris from these drones caused damage to several administrative and private buildings in the area.
