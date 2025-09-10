Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Reports Downing Six Ukrainian Drones

Russia Reports Downing Six Ukrainian Drones


2025-09-10 07:40:21
(MENAFN) Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed six Ukrainian drones over its territory on September 10. The operation took place between 08:25 and 11:10 Moscow Time (0525–0810 GMT).

"On Sept. 10, between 08:25 Moscow Time (0525 GMT) and 11:10 Moscow Time, six Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by on-duty air defense systems: four over the territory of Crimea and two over the Belgorod region," the Ministry of Defense said in an official statement.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry had announced that air defense forces had thwarted and destroyed 122 Ukrainian drones in a previous operation overnight, targeting Russian regions and the Black Sea waters. The debris from these drones caused damage to several administrative and private buildings in the area.

MENAFN10092025000045017169ID1110042640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search