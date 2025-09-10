Poland Concludes Operation Related to Airspace Breach
(MENAFN) The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces confirmed early Wednesday that an overnight air defense operation to protect Poland's airspace had concluded successfully. The military stated that its ground-based air defense and radar systems had returned to normal operations, though monitoring of the situation in Ukraine will continue. Polish forces remain on high alert to safeguard the nation’s airspace.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk informed the Sejm, the country’s lower house of parliament, that drones "posing a threat" had been shot down over Polish territory, asserting that these drones were "Russian." He assured lawmakers there were no casualties but added that efforts to locate and identify the debris are ongoing.
"We are most likely facing a large-scale provocation, as this is the first time Russian drones have been shot down over the territory of a NATO country," Tusk said. "At the same time, we are maintaining close contact with NATO so that in the coming hours, days, and in the longer term, we can respond as effectively as we did last night to such threats," he added.
Media reported that President Karol Nawrocki has called for a meeting of the National Security Council within 48 hours, deeming the incident “unprecedented in the history of both NATO and Poland."
NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed on social media platform X that numerous drones had entered Polish airspace overnight, where they were intercepted by Polish and NATO air defenses. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is in direct contact with Polish leadership, and NATO continues to engage closely with Poland on the matter.
Reuters quoted an unnamed NATO source as saying that the alliance does not consider the drone incursion a Russian attack. Meanwhile, Poland had temporarily closed airports on Tuesday night due to military operations, but they have since reopened, with the exception of the Lublin region.
In response to the drone incident, Andrei Ordash, charge d'affaires of the Russian Federation, was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry. However, Russian media reported that Poland had yet to provide conclusive evidence linking the drones to Russia.
