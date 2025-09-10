Russia Describes Israeli Attack on Doha as Gross Violation
(MENAFN) Russia on Wednesday firmly criticized Israel’s assault on Qatar’s capital, Doha, labeling it "a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter," and "an assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state."
In an official declaration, the Foreign Ministry underlined that Israel struck a civilian neighborhood in Qatar, allegedly targeting senior figures of the Palestinian Hamas faction believed to be there.
The strike caused the death of at least six individuals, among them a Qatari police officer, and left several others wounded.
"Russia views this incident as a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter, representing an assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state," the ministry stressed.
Moscow’s diplomatic corps also remarked that Israel’s conduct represents a move that risks escalating tensions and creating further instability across the Middle East.
"Such methods employed against those considered enemies or opponents by Israel warrant severe condemnation," the statement declared.
The ministry emphasized that the strike on Qatar—currently serving a pivotal role as mediator in indirect talks between Hamas and Israeli authorities to end nearly two years of hostilities in Gaza and to secure the release of detainees—"can only be seen as actions intended to undermine international efforts toward finding peaceful resolutions."
"In light of these events, Moscow once again appeals to all involved parties to adopt responsible approaches and refrain from taking steps capable of exacerbating the situation in the area of the Palestine-Israel conflict, thereby complicating its political settlement," it added.
