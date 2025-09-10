Equity Mutual Fund Inflow Stands At Rs 33,430 Crore In Aug, Gold Etfs Jump: AMFI
Among actively managed equity funds, large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 2,834.88 crore, the mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 5,330.62 crore, and the small-cap funds attracted a net inflow of Rs 4,992.90 crore, the data showed.
The flexi-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 7,679.40 crore, which was marginally higher than the Rs 7,654 crore received the month before.
The net inflow in the large cap, mid-cap and small cap funds in July were Rs 2,125.09 crore, Rs 5,182.49 crore, and Rs 6,484.43 crore, respectively.
Gold ETFs saw a sharp jump in traction from around Rs 1,200 crore last month to nearly Rs 7,200 crore in the month.
"The development was driven by both investors booking profits and fresh allocations from those fearing they might miss out," said Suranjana Borthakhur, Head of Distribution and Strategic Alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).
This was the 54th consecutive month of positive equity flows in August 2025, despite the month-over-month decline.
However, the total assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund sector decreased slightly to Rs 75.18 crore from Rs 74.41 lakh crore in June and Rs 75.35 lakh crore in July.
"The overall market appears to be recovering and has rallied by 2-3 per cent over the last 30 days. Despite this, we have seen a slowdown in the Q-o-Q flows for mutual fund schemes," said Viraj Gandhi, CEO of Samco Mutual Fund, on AMFI data.
"From Rs 42,702 crore of net flow on July 25 to Rs 33,430 crore on August 25, the trend has slowed. I'm surprised by this. Even so, the industry's average net flows over the previous year, from August 2024 to August 2025, were just Rs 33,000 crore," he added.
Equity mutual funds saw an astounding 81 per cent increase in inflows in July, reaching Rs 42,702 crore, up from Rs 23,587 crore in June.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment