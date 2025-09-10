From Brahmaputra To Classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Inspires Guwahati
During its six-day tour, beginning on August 31, the prestigious trophy visited some of Guwahati's most scenic and historic landmarks, including the War Memorial, Northbrook Gate, a ferry ride from Fancy Bazar Ghat capturing the sunset over the Brahmaputra River and the culturally rich Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Center.
The tour gave fans a unique opportunity to connect with the tournament and celebrate women's cricket.
A key highlight of the tour was its visit to six schools: NPS International School, SBOA Public School, South Point School, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, SAI RNS Academy and Holy Child School. Students gave the trophy a hero's welcome, took part in cricket-themed games and enjoyed engaging activities.
Following its stop in Guwahati, the tour has now moved to Visakhapatnam, continuing its journey through cities in India and Sri Lanka.
The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup sets a new benchmark in accessibility, with record-low ticket prices starting at just Rs 100 (approximately USD 1.14) - the lowest ever for any ICC global event. Following an exclusive four-day pre-sale window for Google Pay customers, the second phase of ticket sales also started September 9. Fans can purchase tickets at cricketworldcup.
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from September 30 to November 2 across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).
There are no groups at the Women's World Cup, with all teams to play seven matches during the group stage and the top four sides on the standings then progressing to the knockout semi-final stage.
The highest-ranked team during the group stage will play the fourth-ranked team, while the second-ranked and third-ranked sides will face off, with the two winners then moving through to the title decider on November 2.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment