Sphera And Evonik Launch TÜV-Certified Automated Life Cycle Assessments Up To Ten Times Faster Than Traditional Methods

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Evonik's TÜV-certified process, powered by Sphera software, accelerates transparency and reliability in sustainability life cycle assessments for the chemical industry

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphera, a leading provider of sustainability and operational risk management software, has partnered with Evonik, one of the world's leading chemicals companies, to launch the first TÜV-certified process for automated life cycle assessments (LCAs) in the chemical industry. Traditionally, LCAs, which analyze the environmental impact of a product from raw materials to disposal, have been slow and complex. Sphera's software is key in enabling Evonik to generate them up to ten times faster than traditional manual methods, with enhanced accuracy and reliability.

This breakthrough comes at a time when regulations such as the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) are driving the demand for transparent, verifiable sustainability data. Life cycle assessments are one of the most recognized methods for producing the credible, product-level insights these frameworks demand. By automating the process with Sphera, Evonik can now deliver TÜV-certified data on everything from carbon emissions and water use to nutrient discharges, helping the company stay ahead of regulatory expectations while supporting customers in achieving their own sustainability goals.

“The chemical industry sits at the heart of a range of value chains, with progress on sustainability in the sector especially critical,” says Naved Siddique, chief product officer at Sphera.“Automating life cycle assessments empowers companies to embed trusted environmental data directly into strategic and operational decisions. The shift from sustainability as a reporting exercise to it driving innovation as a competitive advantage will define the industry's future.”

Now, powered by Sphera's advanced software, Evonik can deliver rapid, TÜV-certified sustainability insights. LCAs that once took weeks can now be delivered within days, enabling greater agility and responsiveness. Evonik has already implemented automated LCAs for over 1,000 products, with plans to expand across all business lines by 2027.

Evonik's TÜV-certified process also increases the reliability and integrity of environmental impact data. Certification is based on well-established manual methods that have now been digitized, reinforcing trust in the transition to automated sustainability assessments.

Automated LCAs are driving internal change. They support informed decision-making on raw material and energy use and help evaluate CO2 reduction measures from both environmental and economic perspectives.

The partnership between Sphera and Evonik demonstrates how scalable, flexible digital solutions can enhance transparency at every stage of the value chain. All environmental indicators can be evaluated at the push of a button, with data sourced from central company systems or trusted external providers.

“Our customers don't just want to know how sustainable a product is today, they want to see how it can improve tomorrow. That's exactly what we deliver with our new solution,” says Florian Böss, Head of Life Cycle Management at Evonik.

By integrating Sphera's automated LCA solution in its existing IT landscape, Evonik has signaled a clear commitment to further advancing sustainability practices. Together, the two companies are setting a benchmark that could resonate far beyond the chemical sector.

Sphera is the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency.

About Evonik

Evonik goes beyond the boundaries of chemistry with its combination of innovative strength and leading technological expertise. The global chemical company, headquartered in Essen, Germany, is active in more than 100 countries and generated sales of €15.2 billion and earnings (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.1 billion in 2024.

