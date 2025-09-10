SAWASDEE DC THAI FESTIVAL RETURNS FOR SECOND YEAR TO THE NATIONAL MALL

Sawasdee DC brings the best of Thailand - from street food and T-Pop to Muay Thai, Thai silk and more.

Marking 192 years of Thai-U.S. friendship, Sawasdee DC brings the best of Thailand - from street food and T-Pop to Muay Thai, Thai silk and more.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Royal Thai Embassy is pleased to announce the Sawasdee DC Thai Festival returns to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for a second time. Media is invited to cover this full-day celebration of Thai culture, innovation, creativity, cultural fusion, and diplomacy in the heart of Washington, D.C. The event highlights 192 years of Thai–U.S. relations and builds momentum toward the United States 250th anniversary in 2026.WHEN: Sunday, September 14, 2025. 10:00 AM – 8:00 PMWHERE: The National Mall, Washington, D.C. from 4th Street NW to 7th Street NWWHAT: The public festival is free, and all are welcome. Find more information and full program details online here .- Thai Street Food & Cuisine: Classic dishes and live cooking demos by Michelin-starred chefs Chumpol Jangprai and Duangporn“Bo” Songvisava.- Cultural Experiences: Thai silk, handicrafts, traditional dance, Thai massage sessions, wellness exhibits, and the Sawasdee DC Parade.- Special Guests: Miss Universe Thailand 2025 Praveenar Singh and her runners-up join as cultural ambassadors.WHO: The festival will include a parade, T-Pop stars, community performances and more including:- ALLY – Rising T-Pop star and actress, known for her 2020 hit How to Love.- LYKN – Five-member boy band (Project Alpha / GMMTV) launching their world tour in 2025.- BOTCASH – Acclaimed DJ & producer blending electronic beats with Thai instruments.- DaboyWay & DJ JT – Hip-hop artists bringing fresh energy and Thai lyrics to global beats.- Mor Lam Idol – Folk-inspired talent show sensation blending traditional Mor Lam with modern rhythms- Khon Masked Dance Drama – Classical Thai dance-drama with elaborate costumes and storytelling.- Moradokmai Theatre Community – Thai National Artist Kru Chang's troupe presenting folk-inspired theater.- Somapa Thai Dance Company (Washington, D.C.) – Classical Thai dance with grace and elegance.- Thai Community School Ensemble – Cultural dances and performances from Wat Thai D.C. and Wat Yarnna Rangsee Schools.- Buakaw Banchamek – International Muay Thai champion and cultural icon, returning to Sawasdee DC- Muay Thai Demonstrations – Featuring U.S.-based Thai gyms and athletes.- Dokfin – Thai American singer blending folk and contemporary styles.- Bobby Peerapon – DMV-based artist with a mix of Thai pop and modern ballads.- Pachara – Singer-songwriter highlighting cross-cultural themes.- Jullapun – Thai American performer bringing Thai lyrics into pop fusion.- Special Cultural Guests including Miss Universe Thailand 2025 – Praveenar SinghMedia Kit - Photos and video HERE . Please courtesy all content - Sawasdee DC Thai Festival.AVAILABLE INTERVIEWS:- Suriya Chindawongse, Ambassador of Thailand to the U.S- Miss Universe Thailand 2025, Praveenar Singh- Artists & chefs - Availability dependent on timing of performances and showcasesFestival Partners: Sawasdee DC 2025 is organized by the Royal Thai Embassy, in cooperation with NVA Thai Market and the Thai Restaurant Association of America (TRAA), with support from Team Thailand offices in the US, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thai communities across the US, friends of Thailand agencies, and cultural institutions across Thailand and the U.S.To schedule an interview with Ambassador Chindawongse about the event, please contact Laura Evans Media.

