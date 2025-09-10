Free & Virtual Conference Tackles Harmful Practices In Schools And Institutions

Lives in the Balance Logo

2025 Children's Mental Health Advocacy Conference on October 21, 2025

FREEPORT, ME, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On October 21, 2025, Lives in the Balance will host the Children's Mental Health Advocacy Conference, a free virtual event bringing together families, educators, lawmakers, and advocates to demand safer, more supportive approaches to children's well-being.Across the U.S. and beyond, children are still being subjected to harmful practices like suspension, restraint, seclusion, and corporal punishment. This year's conference will highlight real solutions already underway, including:-Efforts in the American South to ban corporal punishment in public schools.-Groundbreaking work in Ireland to provide inclusive care for children and adults with disabilities.-Raising awareness and demanding action in the UK and Michigan where restraint and seclusion threaten children' s right to well-being.-Advocacy for immigrant children in U.S. schools, who face heightened fear as protections are rolled back and raids occur near school, underscoring what educators must know to ensure schools remain safe havens where these students are protected and included.“Every child deserves to feel safe, heard, and understood. When we use punitive, exclusionary discipline, we move further away from those ingredients and make it harder to solve the problems that are affecting their lives,” says Dr. Ross Greene,“This conference is about showing how we can do better, together, with compassion and collaboration, and about how people are doing that all over the world.”Registration is free at , and all sessions will be recorded and available to registrants in the days after the event.Lives in the Balance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, founded by Dr. Ross Greene, works to end harmful discipline and promote compassionate, collaborative approaches to supporting children and families. Learn more at

Ben Jones, J.D.

Lives in the Balance

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.