Moodrx Therapy Reinforces Ethical Standards Amid Rising Social Media Misinformation And Family Estrangement Trends

MoodRx strengthens PA mental health by steering away from victimhood and teaching resilience skills that empower individuals and families.

- Sami Quazi, Founder & COOEXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Americans increasingly turn to social media“therapists” and unregulated online advice, MoodRx LLC is reaffirming its commitment to delivering safe, professional mental health therapy services-grounded in clinical rigor, ethical standards, and a pledge to avoid practices known as“harmful therapy approaches.”Recent data shows that 23% of U.S. adults received mental health treatment in 2022, up from 19% in 2019, with the largest growth among young adults ages 18–26. At the same time, reports highlight rising rates of estrangement, anxiety, and PTSD-and concerns that everyday challenges are increasingly being pathologized as trauma.“Our mission is clear: we steer away from creating victims and instead equip people with skills that build resilience,” said Sami Quazi, Founder and COO of MoodRx LLC.“Therapy should foster strength, clarity, and self-confidence-not dependency or estrangement.”What Harmful Therapy Looks LikeMoodRx defines harmful or“toxic” therapy as practices that undermine well-being, including:Promoting family estrangement without clinical justification.Overpathologizing normal events, framing life challenges as trauma.Encouraging dependency, preventing growth and self-reliance.Projecting personal beliefs, including political, social, or religious agendas.Withholding empathy, leaving clients invalidated or unheard.MoodRx's Approach: Building Skills, Strength, and ConnectionMoodRx's model of mental health therapy services is rooted in the belief that therapy should empower, not weaken. Instead of fostering victimhood, MoodRx therapists teach practical skills that help clients thrive.Key elements of the MoodRx approach include:Resilience-building: Equipping clients with coping strategies to adapt to stress and adversity.Leveraging existing support systems: Helping clients strengthen-not abandon-their families and community ties.Promoting healthy family bonds: Supporting conflict resolution, communication, and connection to foster long-term stability.Future-focused growth: Encouraging clients to set positive aspirations for career, education, and personal goals.Strengthening autonomy: Guiding clients toward independence, confidence, and self-reliance.“The mental health system should create strong individuals and families with healthy bonds and positive future aspirations,” Quazi added.“That is the philosophy behind every session at MoodRx.”Clinical, Legal, and Ethical IntegrityAll MoodRx therapists providing mental health therapy services pledge to uphold the Pledge Against Toxic Therapy, a framework rooted in:The American Counseling Association's Code of Ethics.State licensing requirements in Pennsylvania.HIPAA privacy protections.Ongoing peer and clinical review for accountability.This ensures that therapy remains safe, ethical, and clinically sound.Call to ActionPennsylvanians seeking safe, ethical, and empowering mental health therapy services can connect with MoodRx through any of its specialized programs:MoodRx - For individuals, couples, and families:Silver Lining Clinics - For seniors 65+ with Medicare:Naya Therapy - For young adults ages 20–29:About MoodRx LLCMoodRx LLC is a Pennsylvania-based provider of online mental health therapy services for individuals, couples, and families. Through its specialized programs, MoodRx delivers accessible, age-specific care across life stages. Its mission is to provide safe, ethical, and empowering mental health therapy services that help Pennsylvanians build resilience, maintain healthy bonds, and move forward with dignity.

