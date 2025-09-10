Peplobio & Biocode Partner To Launch First Validated Microclot Assay For Translational And Clinical Applications

The validated Microclot Assay enables pharmaceutical teams to detect and quantify fibrinaloid microclots in chronic inflammatory diseases

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PeploBio Ltd. and Biocode Technologies today announced a strategic partnership to commercialize Microclot, the world's first validated fibrinaloid microclot assay for pharmaceutical development and clinical diagnostics in chronic inflammatory diseases.The collaboration combines Biocode's pioneering research-led by Professor Resia Pretorius, who first identified microclots' role in Long COVID, ME/CFS, and other chronic inflammatory conditions-with PeploBio's clinical delivery expertise as a translational contract research organization.Dr. Nico Lambri, Chief Scientific Officer at PeploBio, said "Microclots represent a paradigm shift in how we understand and measure chronic inflammatory diseases. This partnership enables translational and clinical teams to quantify a previously invisible pathology and act on it."Fibrinaloid microclots are amyloid-like, fibrin-based clots that resist breakdown and remain undetectable by traditional markers such as D-dimer or CRP. Persistent microclot presence has been linked to hallmark symptoms including fatigue, breathlessness, cognitive dysfunction, and vascular impairment across multiple inflammatory conditions.The Microclot Assay delivers validated detection and quantification of microclots via flow cytometry, with reproducibility and scalability designed for pharmaceutical pipelines. The platform offers compatibility with clinical trial workflows, biobanked samples, and patient stratification studies.“This assay transforms microclot detection from an academic concept into a practical tool for drug development,” said Este Marie Burger, CEO of Biocode Technologies.“It enables pharmaceutical and clinical research partners to seamlessly integrate microclot measurement into translational studies, supporting biomarker validation, patient stratification, and the advancement of clinical trial endpoints.”The Microclot Assay is now available through PeploBio as a testing service, supporting biomarker validation and pharmacodynamic studies, stratified patient selection for clinical trials, pre- and post-intervention monitoring, and evaluation of vascular pathology in complex conditions. PeploBio offers custom study design, sample collection kits, and regulatory documentation to support both exploratory research and GCP-compliant programs.About the Companies:PeploBio is a Contract Research Organization specializing in the development, validation, and delivery of diagnostic and translational assays. With operations in the UK, USA, and Cyprus. PeploBio partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies across immune monitoring, biomarker strategy, and regulatory compliance landscapes.Biocode Technologies is an academic-led diagnostic innovation company dedicated to translating advanced research into scalable tools for clinical and translational use. The company is globally recognized for its pioneering work on microclots and chronic inflammatory disease pathology.Media Contacts:Dr. Nico Lambri, Chief Scientific Officer, PeploBio - Email: ...Aimee Tremaine, VP of Business Development, PeploBio - Email: ...

