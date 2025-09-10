Ajloun Cable Car Attracts 340,000 Visitors As Jordan Eyes Wider Tourism Gains

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Sept. 10 (Petra) - Ajloun cable car has drawn 340,000 visitors since the start of the year, highlighting its emergence as a key driver of tourism in the northern governorate and a focal point for investment in the kingdom's wider leisure economy.Tareq Ma'aytah, director of the Ajloun Development Area, said the site continues to see robust demand from both domestic and foreign tourists, with authorities now preparing follow-on projects to build on that momentum and entrench Ajloun's role in the national tourism strategy.He noted that the development area has sought to integrate the local community into the project's success, staging four exhibitions this year to help residents market handicrafts and other products to visitors.Ma'aytah also credited media coverage with amplifying the profile of the cable car and the services offered on-site, positioning it not just as a tourist attraction but as an anchor for sustainable regional development.