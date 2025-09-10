Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ajloun Cable Car Attracts 340,000 Visitors As Jordan Eyes Wider Tourism Gains


2025-09-10 07:06:12
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ajloun, Sept. 10 (Petra) - Ajloun cable car has drawn 340,000 visitors since the start of the year, highlighting its emergence as a key driver of tourism in the northern governorate and a focal point for investment in the kingdom's wider leisure economy.
Tareq Ma'aytah, director of the Ajloun Development Area, said the site continues to see robust demand from both domestic and foreign tourists, with authorities now preparing follow-on projects to build on that momentum and entrench Ajloun's role in the national tourism strategy.
He noted that the development area has sought to integrate the local community into the project's success, staging four exhibitions this year to help residents market handicrafts and other products to visitors.
Ma'aytah also credited media coverage with amplifying the profile of the cable car and the services offered on-site, positioning it not just as a tourist attraction but as an anchor for sustainable regional development.

MENAFN10092025000117011021ID1110042493

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search