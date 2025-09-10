Ajloun Cable Car Attracts 340,000 Visitors As Jordan Eyes Wider Tourism Gains
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ajloun, Sept. 10 (Petra) - Ajloun cable car has drawn 340,000 visitors since the start of the year, highlighting its emergence as a key driver of tourism in the northern governorate and a focal point for investment in the kingdom's wider leisure economy.
Tareq Ma'aytah, director of the Ajloun Development Area, said the site continues to see robust demand from both domestic and foreign tourists, with authorities now preparing follow-on projects to build on that momentum and entrench Ajloun's role in the national tourism strategy.
He noted that the development area has sought to integrate the local community into the project's success, staging four exhibitions this year to help residents market handicrafts and other products to visitors.
Ma'aytah also credited media coverage with amplifying the profile of the cable car and the services offered on-site, positioning it not just as a tourist attraction but as an anchor for sustainable regional development.
Ajloun, Sept. 10 (Petra) - Ajloun cable car has drawn 340,000 visitors since the start of the year, highlighting its emergence as a key driver of tourism in the northern governorate and a focal point for investment in the kingdom's wider leisure economy.
Tareq Ma'aytah, director of the Ajloun Development Area, said the site continues to see robust demand from both domestic and foreign tourists, with authorities now preparing follow-on projects to build on that momentum and entrench Ajloun's role in the national tourism strategy.
He noted that the development area has sought to integrate the local community into the project's success, staging four exhibitions this year to help residents market handicrafts and other products to visitors.
Ma'aytah also credited media coverage with amplifying the profile of the cable car and the services offered on-site, positioning it not just as a tourist attraction but as an anchor for sustainable regional development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment