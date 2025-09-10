Kazakhstan Unveils Digital Platform To Simplify Electricity Tariff Approvals

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan announces the launch of a pilot digital service for managing tariffs to review tariff applications from energy-producing organizations, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

This service is designed to digitize the process of approving the maximum electricity tariff.

“The digital service allows energy-producing organizations to submit applications electronically, which significantly simplifies and speeds up the process by eliminating paper document flow. The system provides a full cycle of application processing, from their submission to final approval. The system enables signing all documents electronically using a digital signature (Electronic Digital Signature - EDS) for approving the maximum electricity tariffs, which are set for 7 years,” the statement says.

The introduction of the digital service for tariff management is an important step towards the digitalization and debureaucratization of the Ministry of Energy's government functions. The system makes industry processes more transparent and efficient, including providing legal force to documents through the use of EDS. The system will be improved based on additional user requests and requirements for implementing artificial intelligence elements.

The digital service was developed in accordance with the approved Digital Transformation Roadmap for the fuel and energy complex (FEC) and is part of the EnergyTech platform architecture, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Energy.