Bariatric Surgery Market To Reach USD 3.34 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Rising Obesity Rates And Advances In Minimally Invasive Procedures SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Bariatric Surgery Market was valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.34 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.85% from 2024 to 2032. The market is experiencing robust growth due to the global obesity epidemic, which currently affects over 650 million adults worldwide. Bariatric surgery has become an increasingly accepted and effective solution for individuals with severe obesity, enabling significant weight loss and improving obesity-related health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.





Technological advancements have played a crucial role in driving this growth. Minimally invasive surgical techniques, including laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures, have improved patient safety, reduced recovery times, and increased success rates. Growing public awareness, celebrity endorsements, and supportive initiatives from organizations such as the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) have helped destigmatize bariatric surgery and make it a mainstream healthcare option.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Sleeve Gastrectomy : Held over 37% of the market share in 2023, making it the most popular procedure. It involves reducing the stomach to a sleeve shape, limiting food intake and promoting long-term weight loss with fewer complications and shorter hospital stays.

Adjustable Gastric Band : Expected to be the fastest-growing segment between 2024 and 2032. Its minimally invasive nature and adjustability make it an attractive option for patients seeking a reversible weight-loss solution.

By Device:

Surgical Staplers & Gastric Bands : Represented the largest share (36%) of devices used in 2023, supported by innovations from key players like Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) and Medtronic that enhance procedural safety and precision.

Gastric Balloons : Anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Non-surgical and temporary in nature, these devices offer a less invasive weight-loss option. Allurion's Elipse Balloon, which does not require endoscopy for placement or removal, has been a major growth driver.

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics : Accounted for 56% of total market share in 2023 due to their comprehensive infrastructure and multidisciplinary care teams.

Surgical Centers : Projected to grow fastest from 2024 to 2032, offering more efficient, specialized, and cost-effective procedures.

Regional Analysis:

North America led the global bariatric surgery market in 2023 with a 35% market share, attributed to high obesity prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and insurance coverage supporting bariatric procedures. Prominent hospitals like Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic have established themselves as leaders in bariatric programs, offering advanced surgical techniques and post-operative care.

Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing market, driven by rising obesity rates, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are investing heavily in expanding bariatric surgery facilities and introducing robotic-assisted techniques. Europe also maintains a significant share, with the UK, Germany, and France seeing steady adoption of bariatric procedures supported by government-backed healthcare systems.

Recent Developments:



January 2025: Medtronic introduced its next-generation stapling devices designed to enhance surgical precision and minimize complications.

December 2024: Apollo Hospitals announced the launch of dedicated bariatric surgery programs across 10 major Indian cities.

November 2024: Allurion Technologies expanded its Elipse Balloon program to new markets in Asia and Latin America.

October 2024: Ethicon launched AI-assisted surgical planning tools for bariatric procedures. September 2024: Mayo Clinic reported positive long-term outcomes for patients undergoing sleeve gastrectomy in a decade-long study.

Statistical Insights & Trends:



More than 650 million adults were classified as obese in 2023, accounting for approximately 13% of the global adult population.

Sleeve gastrectomy procedures have increased by over 25% globally in the last five years.

Laparoscopic techniques now account for nearly 70% of bariatric procedures worldwide.

Corporate wellness initiatives featuring weight-loss surgery coverage are projected to grow at 10% CAGR over the next eight years. Insurance coverage expansion is expected to significantly boost procedure adoption rates by 2030.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – Helps you understand regulatory pressures and healthcare sustainability benchmarks across key markets by analyzing regional healthcare spending patterns, including government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket expenditures influencing access and affordability.

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – Helps you identify whether the market is facing overcapacity or undersupply by evaluating device volume trends by region, which reflect surgical infrastructure availability and procedural adoption rates.

SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – Helps you identify regions at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors by assessing prescription and device distribution trends, highlighting supply chain vulnerabilities impacting bariatric surgery access.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – Helps you uncover investment opportunities by tracking the incidence and prevalence of bariatric surgeries, indicating growing demand and adoption of advanced surgical techniques and devices. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – Helps you gauge the strength of key players through regional analysis of surgery prescription trends and device volumes, supported by healthcare spending insights driving market expansion and competitive strategies.

