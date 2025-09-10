Aduro Clean Technologies To Participate In September Technical Conferences Across Europe And North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (Nasdaq:) (CSE:) (FSE:), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21century, today announced that it will participate in a series of technical and industry-focused conferences in September 2025.

These events convene global experts, industry leaders engaged in policy dialogue, and downstream operators who are shaping the transition to a circular economy and sustainable innovation. For Aduro, they provide an opportunity to showcase HydrochemolyticTM Technology, engage with stakeholders across multiple sectors, and build visibility that complements the Company's broader efforts, including the advancement of its Next Generation Process pilot plant now progressing toward commissioning.

Pyroliq III 2025 – Pyrolysis and Liquefaction of Biomass and Wastes

Date : September 7–12, 2025

Location : Grand Hotel San Michele, Cetraro, Calabria, Italy

Website :

Birendra Adhikari, Head of Research & Development, will present a paper on advancements in Aduro's HydrochemolyticTM Technology. Pyroliq III is a premier international conference that brings together global experts in pyrolysis and liquefaction of biomass, organic residues, and wastes. The program includes plenary and poster sessions on reactor development, techno-economic analysis, lifecycle assessment, and commercialization, providing a unique platform for scientific exchange in a retreat-style setting.

Chemical Recycling Europe Forum 2025

Date : September 16–17, 2025

Location : Van Der Valk Hotel Brussels Airport, Machelen, Brussels, Belgium

Website :

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development, will represent Aduro at the Forum. Hosted by Chemical Recycling Europe (CRE), the event brings together industry leaders, regulators, and innovators to address the role of chemical recycling in building a circular economy. CRE is the primary European industry association advancing policy, regulatory frameworks, and technology standards for chemical recycling. The Forum provides a platform for dialogue between companies and policymakers, highlighting how emerging technologies like Aduro's HydrochemolyticTM Technology can support Europe's climate and circularity objectives.

IRPC 2025 – International Refining & Petrochemical Conference

Date : September 29–October 1, 2025

Location: Hyatt Regency Houston West, Houston, Texas, USA

Website :

Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer, and Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development, will jointly represent Aduro at IRPC 2025. Aduro will exhibit and present its HydrochemolyticTM Technology to an international audience of refiners, petrochemical companies, and technology developers. Hosted by Hydrocarbon Processing, IRPC is an operator-focused conference that delivers practical insights on process optimization, clean fuels, digital transformation, and the circular economy. With increasing industry attention on integrating chemical recycling into downstream operations, Aduro will contribute to the dialogue by showcasing how HydrochemolyticTM Technology can produce valuable feedstocks from difficult-to-recycle plastics. Aduro is a returning presenter at IRPC, building on the Company's successful participation in the 2024 conference.

“Our strategy is to engage across the full value chain driving the transition to a circular economy,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO at Aduro.“I am proud of how Team Aduro continues to represent the Company on global stages, demonstrating the versatility of HydrochemolyticTM Technology and building recognition among respected stakeholders. By contributing to the academic dialogue at Pyroliq III, participating in the policy and industry discussions at the Chemical Recycling Europe Forum, and connecting with downstream operators at IRPC, Aduro is building visibility and alignment with the diverse stakeholders who are driving the transformation of plastic waste recycling and advancing the adoption of innovative chemical recycling solutions.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, Aduro's participation in Pyroliq III, the Chemical Recycling Europe Forum, and the International Refining & Petrochemical Conference; the anticipated benefits of engaging with industry, academic, and policy stakeholders; and the potential impacts of such activities on collaboration opportunities and market visibility. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions, the effectiveness of communications and outreach initiatives, potential technological challenges, difficulties in raising adequate funds, and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.









