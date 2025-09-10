Extra Eyes: Ruckus In Rajasthan Assembly Over Cctvs Congress Claims 'Spying'

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 10 (IANS) The Rajasthan Assembly once again witnessed chaos on Wednesday as the controversy over the installation of additional cameras by Opposition Congress escalated.

Despite Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's clarification that the cameras neither record audio nor violate privacy, Congress MLAs remained unconvinced, stormed into the Well of the House, and raised slogans.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully accused the state government of "spying" through two extra cameras and questioned why he had no access to the official YouTube feed.

"Earlier you said cameras were upgraded, now you admit new cameras were installed. Why do these cameras remain on even after adjournment? Who controls them, and do they have YouTube access?" LoP Jully asked.

The uproar began soon after the Question Hour.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, taunting Congress MLAs for boycotting earlier sessions, listed reasons for their protests.

His remarks further inflamed tensions, leading to heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches.

With both the Treasury and Opposition benches creating ruckus, Speaker Devnani adjourned proceedings till 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Responding to the allegations levelled by Congress MLAs, Speaker Devnani said that cameras have been part of the Assembly since its establishment.

Under the 'One Nation, One Application' project, technical upgrades were made for live broadcasts on YouTube and for international programmes such as the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association sessions.

Cameras were also placed in the officers' gallery following demands from MLAs to track attendance.

"None of the cameras record audio. This is a normal technical upgrade. Allegations of spying are baseless. Cameras exist in the Parliament too. Privacy has not been violated, nor will it be," the Speaker said, urging cooperation to run the House smoothly.

Congress MLAs boycotted the Question Hour earlier on Wednesday, waved posters, and marched from the MLA quarters to the Assembly premises.

They said that the new cameras were deliberately targeted at the Opposition benches to monitor private discussions.

The issue overshadowed other business, including tributes to children killed in the Jhalawar school accident and two bills scheduled for passage on the last day of the Monsoon session.

For the past two days, the Zero Hour has been completely washed out due to Congress protests.