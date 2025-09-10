Cre8 Enterprise Limited Explores Strategic Alliances With Japanese Financial Printing Firms
By leveraging local expertise and established distribution networks, Cre8 aims to expand its presence in the Japanese market more efficiently. Such collaborations are expected to help address regulatory requirements, navigate client preferences across jurisdictions, and streamline execution for issuers pursuing global capital markets transactions.
Moreover, the partnerships are designed to promote resource sharing across logistics, technology, and infrastructure. This approach is expected to reduce overhead costs, optimize capital expenditures, and accelerate project delivery. Pooling financial and human resources allows Cre8 to scale its operations more effectively without requiring significant upfront investment.
About Cre8 Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ: CRE)
Cre8 Enterprise Limited provides 24/7 integrated financial printing services for listed companies, IPO applicants and private companies in the finance and capital market in Hong Kong under its brand,“ Cre8 ”. The services cover concept creation and artwork design, typesetting, proofreading, translation, printing, binding, logistics arrangement, uploading or making e-submissions of customers' financial reports and compliance documents and media placements. In addition to these core services, it has expanded its offerings to include complementary design services such as website design, branding, and content creation for marketing materials. Moreover, it is now providing technological support to its customers by disseminating and publishing announcements, circulars, financial reports, and industry news feeds through a website of its“ Cre8IR ” brand.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding its intended use of proceeds from the sale of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares in the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
For more information, please contacts :
Cre8 Enterprise Limited
Email: ...
Phone: +852 3693 2688
