10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (September 9, 2025)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From dramatic upsets in World Cup qualifying to a historic cycling win and the passing of a Jamaican football icon, September 9 delivered a wide spectrum of stories across Latin America.
Bolivia stunned Brazil at high altitude, Argentina fell without Messi, and Colombia's Luis Suárez fired four goals in a nine-goal thriller.
Uruguay confirmed qualification while Chile hit rock bottom, and in the Caribbean, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Curaçao all battled in decisive qualifiers.
Off the pitch, Jamaica mourned the death of“Skill” Cole, while Colombia's Egan Bernal climbed back to glory in Spain. These ten developments capture the drama, triumph, and emotion of the day.
1. Bolivia stun Brazil 1–0 to clinch World Cup playoff
Key facts: Bolivia defeated Brazil 1–0 in El Alto with 19-year-old Miguel Terceros scoring a first-half penalty. The shock victory secured Bolivia a spot in the 2026 intercontinental playoff, while Brazil dropped to fifth in the standings.
Why picked: A regional minnow toppling a continental powerhouse was seismic. It pushed Brazil into a playoff and kept Bolivia's dream of reaching their first World Cup since 1994 alive.
2. Messi-less Argentina fall 1–0 to Ecuador in qualifier
Key facts: Playing without Lionel Messi, Argentina lost 1–0 to Ecuador in Guayaquil. Enner Valencia converted a penalty after Nicolás Otamendi's red card, while Ecuador finished second in the standings behind Argentina.
Why picked: Even with qualification secure, the defeat of the reigning world champions underlined Ecuador's rise and showed that South America's depth continues to challenge even the strongest.
3. Colombia's Luis Suárez scores four in 6–3 thriller vs Venezuela
Key facts: Colombia outgunned Venezuela 6–3 in Maturín, with forward Luis Suárez scoring four goals in a historic individual display. Yerry Mina and Jhon Córdoba added goals as Venezuela's hopes of a first World Cup ended.
Why picked: A record-setting performance in a nine-goal spectacle highlighted Colombia's attacking firepower while extinguishing Venezuela's qualification dream.
4. Uruguay clinch World Cup spot with draw as Chile finish last
Key facts: Uruguay secured their place at the 2026 World Cup with a 0–0 draw in Santiago. The result left Chile bottom of the CONMEBOL table for the first time, ending a dismal campaign.
Why picked: Uruguay confirmed their consistency at the global stage, while Chile's collapse into last place marked a dramatic fall for a once-proud football nation.
5. Jamaica beat Trinidad 2–0 to take charge in CONCACAF group
Key facts: Jamaica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2–0 in Kingston. Debutant Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri scored the opener before Jonathan Russell sealed the win, keeping Jamaica perfect in Group B.
Why picked: A commanding victory in a Caribbean clash cemented Jamaica's status as group leaders and regional favorites, showcasing emerging talent.
6. Costa Rica and Haiti draw 3–3 in six-goal qualifying epic
Key facts: Costa Rica surrendered a two-goal lead before Duckens Nazon's hat-trick put Haiti ahead. A stoppage-time equalizer saved Los Ticos in San José, ending a wild 3–3 draw.
Why picked: The thriller showed the narrowing gap in CONCACAF, as Haiti nearly stunned a regional heavyweight before Costa Rica salvaged their campaign at the death.
7. Cyclist Egan Bernal wins Vuelta a España stage amid protests
Key facts: Colombian star Egan Bernal won Stage 16 of the Vuelta after protesters forced the finish to be moved 8 km early. He outsprinted Mikel Landa to claim his first Grand Tour stage win since a serious injury.
Why picked: Bernal's comeback under extraordinary circumstances inspired Colombia and reaffirmed Latin America's mark on world cycling.
8. Jamaican football mourns the passing of“Skill” Cole
Key facts: Allan“Skill” Cole, Jamaica's greatest football talent of the 1970s and a close friend of Bob Marley, passed away at age 74. He was the youngest ever to debut for Jamaica and also toured globally as Marley's manager.
Why picked: Cole embodied the fusion of sport and culture in Jamaica. His death marked the loss of a national legend whose influence stretched beyond football into music and identity.
9. Honduras blank Nicaragua 2–0 to boost qualifying hopes
Key facts: Honduras secured their first win of the final round with a 2–0 victory in Tegucigalpa. Goals from José Pinto and Luis Palma lifted them back into contention in Group C.
Why picked: The win revived Honduras's World Cup hopes and showed their pedigree in Central America, while exposing Nicaragua's inexperience at this level.
10. Curaçao outgun Bermuda 3–2 for first World Cup qualifier win
Key facts: Curaçao edged Bermuda 3–2 in Willemstad, with Rangelo Janga scoring twice. The victory marked their first win in the group and kept their qualification hopes alive.
Why picked: A milestone for a small Caribbean nation, the win highlighted Curaçao's progress and the growing competitiveness of World Cup qualifying in the region.
