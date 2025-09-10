Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Check Release Date, Download Link And Exam Details

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Date:If you're preparing for the LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2025 recruitment exam, one key question is likely on your mind: when will the admit card be released? As per the latest updates, the LIC AAO prelims exam is scheduled for 3rd October 2025, and the admit card is expected to be available around 7 days before the exam, i.e., in the last week of September. Keep in mind that the admit card is a mandatory document-without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Where to download the LIC Assistant Administrative Officer Recruitment Exam Admit Card?

Candidates can download their admit cards from two places-

  • LIC's official website- licindia
  • IBPS website- ibps

How to download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025?

  • First of all, go to the website of LIC or IBPS.
  • Click on Careers or Recruitment section.
  • Here select Recruitment of AAO 2025 link.
  • Now go to the AAO Admit Card 2025 download link.
  • Enter your registration number, password and security code.
  • The admit card will appear on the screen, save it and take a printout.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Official Website Link

What will be written on the admit card?

The admit card will contain your complete details. Candidates are advised to check everything carefully. In which-

  • Name and Roll Number
  • Photo and Signature
  • Parents' name
  • Exam date and time
  • Exam center address and code
  • Date of birth, category and gender
  • Exam duration
  • Important Instructions
  • If you see any mistake in any information, inform the officials immediately.

What is necessary to carry to the center on the day of examination?

Along with the admit card, you will also have to carry a valid photo ID proof. Any one of these documents will be valid-

  • Aadhar Card
  • Passport
  • PAN Card
  • Voter ID
  • Driving License
  • You will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card and photo ID.

LIC AAO 2025: What is the selection process?

The recruitment process will be in three stages-

  • Prelims Exam- 3 October 2025
  • Mains- 8 November 2025
  • Interview
  • Prelims Exam Pattern- Online Test- 60 Minutes
  • Reasoning Ability- 35 Questions- 20 Minutes
  • Quantitative Aptitude- 35 Questions- 20 Minutes
  • English Language- 30 Questions 20 Minutes

How many vacancies are there for LIC AAO?

This time LIC has released a total of 760 vacancies. These include 350 generalist and 410 specialist posts. The specialist category includes posts of Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, Legal, Insurance Specialist and Actuarial.

