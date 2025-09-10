Sterling And Wilson Solar Gains On Order Win, But SEBI Analyst Flags Bearish Signs
Sterling and Wilson Solar shares rose nearly 2% on Wednesday after the company secured a significant order to set up a solar power project in Rajasthan.
The company received a Letter of Intent from a leading private independent power producer for a balance-of-system EPC package to develop a 300 MW AC / 420 MWp DC solar PV project, along with a 220/33 kV pooling substation in Rajasthan.
The total contract value is about ₹415 crore, including operations and maintenance and taxes.
Earnings And Growth Drivers
The company recently reported a 680% year-on-year surge in first-quarter (Q1) net profit, supported by a substantial increase in revenue.
It has also secured new domestic and international contracts and drawn acquisition interest from the Reliance Group, adding to investor attention.
Technical View
SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande said the stock's 20-day exponential moving average is at ₹272.05, with current price action just above this level but flashing mildly bearish signals.
Across timeframes, the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) remains a key support and resistance zone, he added.
The Supertrend indicator sits at ₹289.06, above the current price, which suggests a mild bearish bias on both the daily and weekly charts.
Outlook
Pande highlighted that the 20-day volume-weighted average price is ₹324.35, and the stock is still trading below that mark.
Short-term and intraday Volume-Weighted Average Prices (VWAPs) are also higher than the market price, confirming downward momentum across timeframes.
According to Pande, overall technicals remain mildly bearish. A sustained move above the VWAP and the 20-day EMA could signal a trend reversal, although resistance remains at the Supertrend level.
What Is The Retail Mood?
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.
Sterling and Wilson Solar's stock has declined 42.6% so far in 2025.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment