Vineeth Sreenivasan Concert In Kerala Turns Chaotic After Police Resort To Lathi-Charge

Vineeth Sreenivasan Concert: Thiruvananthapuram witnessed tense scenes on Monday night after police resorted to a lathi-charge during Onam celebrations at the Nishagandhi auditorium. The incident occurred at a musical performance by popular singer and filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan, which had drawn a large crowd of young revellers. According to eyewitnesses, a group of men allegedly misbehaved with women in the audience while dancing, sparking complaints from bystanders. When police officers on duty intervened to control the situation, the men reportedly resisted and turned hostile. The confrontation quickly escalated into a scuffle, forcing the police to use batons to disperse the group.

The lathi-charge caused chaos at the venue, with many attendees rushing out in panic. The youths involved in the altercation are said to have fled the spot following the police action. No major injuries were immediately reported, though some participants claimed minor bruises in the commotion.

The incident comes at a time when Kerala Police is already facing criticism over alleged high-handedness in crowd-control situations. Opposition parties and rights groups have recently accused the force of excessive use of force, particularly against young people during public gatherings. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made. Meanwhile, police officials said an inquiry would be conducted into both the alleged harassment complaints and the circumstances that led to the use of force at the cultural event.

Who is Vineeth Sreenivasan?

Vineeth Sreenivasan has carved out a unique space in Malayalam cinema as a performer, filmmaker, and singer who bridges commercial appeal with creative experimentation. Born on October 1, 1984, in Kerala, he is the son of veteran actor and screenwriter Sreenivasan. Although he trained as a mechanical engineer in Chennai, his artistic leanings soon led him into the world of cinema. Vineeth first gained recognition as a playback singer, his distinct voice making him a regular presence in Malayalam film soundtracks through the mid-2000s. His transition to acting came in 2008 with the film Cycle, which performed well at the box office. Two years later, he stepped behind the camera to direct Malarvadi Arts Club, a coming-of-age drama that introduced a new generation of actors and confirmed his flair for storytelling.

Over the years, Vineeth has directed several acclaimed films including Thattathin Marayathu, Thira, Jacobinte Swargarajyam, and the 2021 blockbuster Hridayam, which won a Kerala State Film Award for balancing popular entertainment with artistic merit. His latest release, Varshangalkku Shesham (2024), further solidified his reputation as a director who connects deeply with audiences. As a lyricist and playback singer, Vineeth has also contributed chart-topping songs such as“Entammede Jimikki Kammal,” which became a viral sensation.