Mamata Banerjee Slams 'Attacks' On Bengali-Speaking Migrant Labourers: 'Speak Bengali Without Fear'
"I face insults daily because I want Bengal's development," Banerjee said while speaking at a public distribution programme in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday.Also Read | Bengal tourists stranded in violence-hit Nepal to be brought back: Mamata
In August, Banerjee accused the Centre of failing to protect Bengali-speaking people from harassment in different parts of the country, citing an incident in which a techie and his son were allegedly denied hotel accommodation in Noida“simply because he spokeBengali.”Efforts on to bring tourists back from Nepal: Mamata
Banerjee also said efforts are underway to bring back Bengal tourists stranded in violence-hit Nepal in the next couple of days.
He also urged them not to panic and said her administration is monitoring the situation.Also Read | Nepal Protests: Army imposes restrictions, curbs on who can cross India border
"I will appeal to the tourists stranded in Nepal not to panic. We will bring them back in a couple of days," Banerjee saidI face insults daily because I want Bengal's development.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down under the pressure of a fierce student-led uprising that has set Nepal on fire literally and politically.
Demonstrators torched the residences of senior leaders, stormed party offices, vandalised parliament, and left the ruling dispensation rattled. The trigger was the Oli government's controversial ban on social media, which snowballed into massive public outrage. A day earlier, police firing on protesters had claimed 19 lives, further fuelling anger on the streets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment