Azerbaijan's ADSEA, Hungary's General Directorate Of Water Management Ink Mou (PHOTO)

2025-09-10 06:06:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ The Azerbaijan Water Reserves Agency (ADSEA) and Hungary's General Directorate of Water Management have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Trend reports.

The agreement was formalized in conjunction with the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference-Baku Water Week-convened in Baku, Azerbaijan.

To note, Hungary's water management history began in 1751 with flood protection legislation and continued in 1782 with the establishment of the "Institutum Geometrico-Hydrotechnicum" by Joseph II. The present General Directorate of Water Management (Országos Vízügyi Főigazgatóság) is the official state entity responsible for water concerns.

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) was instituted via a presidential decree on March 30, 2023, with the objective of optimizing hydrological resource governance and mitigating the challenges associated with water scarcity within the national context. The agency was established through the amalgamation of antecedent hydrological governance bodies into a singular, cohesive framework.

