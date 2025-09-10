Copresence Exits Beta With Version 1.0 Launch Of Its Avatar Creation Platform

Trained on high-quality scanning studio data, Copresence's AI pipeline now supports“in the wild” mobile scanning, allowing users to generate photorealistic, fully rigged avatars without professional lighting or studio setups.

Deep learning-powered platform now delivers high-quality, production-ready 3D avatars in minutes using only a smartphone, with no studio required.

- Dr. Titus Leistner, Founder & CEO of Copresence

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Copresence AG , a pioneer in AI-powered 3D avatar creation, today announced the official launch of Version 1.0 of its platform, marking the company's transition out of beta and into full-scale readiness. With major advancements in realism, lighting correction, and hair generation, the new release enables users to create photorealistic, production-ready avatars in just minutes using only a smartphone.

A new robust capture process solves critical challenges faced by end users, particularly around uncontrolled lighting, texture fidelity, and hair realism. Version 1.0 introduces a series of deep learning breakthroughs that allow users to scan themselves“in the wild” without needing professional equipment or studio lighting, while still achieving highly realistic results suitable for use across gaming, XR, and telepresence applications.

Key upgrades in Copresence Version 1.0 include:

○ Lighting-Aware Texture Generation: A new deep learning model removes baked-in lighting artifacts, such as shadows from overhead lamps, for more accurate relighting in 3D environments, resulting in cleaner, production-ready assets for use in PBR workflows, including Unreal® Engine, Unity®, and Blender.

○ Improved Facial Fidelity: Copresence has refined its AI models to better handle low-visibility facial regions such as lips, nostrils, and eyes. Previously, these areas often relied on templated fallback textures, which could introduce visible artifacts and reduce overall realism. Version 1.0 addresses these limitations more effectively, resulting in more consistent and natural-looking avatars.

○ Automated Skin Tone Estimation: A newly trained deep learning system now predicts accurate base tone and brightness directly from scans, replacing previous manual inputs and ensuring consistent color accuracy across different lighting conditions.

○ Hair Strand Reconstruction: A new hair predictor dramatically improves the handling of diverse hairstyles, including buns, ponytails, bangs, and fades, to create more accurate strand-based hair and reduce post-processing effort while preserving the natural shape and flow of hairstyles.

○ Faster End-to-End Pipeline: Scan-to-avatar generation now completes in approximately 2–3 minutes, producing a fully rigged, textured avatar ready for use. Hair and texture processing run in parallel, enabling faster iteration and seamless integration into API-driven workflows.

“Version 1.0 represents a major leap forward in our mission to make high-quality digital identity available to everyone, not just those with access to expensive volumetric capture studios or advanced technical expertise,” said Dr. Titus Leistner, Founder & CEO of Copresence.“By combining cutting-edge AI with a deep focus on usability, we've built a foundation for true scalability, empowering users to create lifelike avatars with just a phone, anytime, anywhere.”

At the core of the platform is a proprietary deep learning system trained on high-quality data from Copresence's own scanning studio. The company's AI-powered pipeline makes its avatar solution especially well suited to XR and telepresence use cases, where realism, expressiveness, and ease of capture are critical. Use cases range from virtual training and enterprise collaboration to remote healthcare and executive communications, all areas where lifelike digital presence can improve trust, engagement, and clarity.

To experience Copresence's avatar platform, visit copresence .

- - - ENDS - - -

About Copresence:

Copresence is shaping the future of XR telepresence with photorealistic avatars that make true digital presence accessible to everyone. The company's AI-powered platform, scalable workflow, and robust phone-based capture process creates fully rigged 3D avatars in minutes, for use across collaboration, communication, and immersive experiences. Already trusted by leading gaming and technology companies, Copresence helps users to seamlessly bridge the physical and virtual worlds.

