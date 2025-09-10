Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah strongly condemned the Israeli flagrant aggression on the State of Qatar, affirming the State of Kuwait's full support for leadership, government and people of Qatar.
KUWAIT - An Amiri decree issued promoted Major General Khaled Daraj Saad Al-Shuriaan to Lieutenant General and appointed him as Chief of General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army.
KUWAIT - The cabinet witnessed a visual presentation by the Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Basel Ahmad Al-Haroun, regarding Fitch Ratings' recent announcement of Kuwait's sovereign credit rating at AA- with a stable outlook.
AMMAN - The seventh aircraft of Kuwait's humanitarian air bridge for Gaza arrived at Marka Military Airport in Jordan with 10 tons of food and aid onboard.
DOHA - Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Adulrahman Al Thani affirmed that Qatar will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty and will deal firmly with any reckless violation or attacks on its safety.
DOHA - Qatar's Ministry of Interior declared a member of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) fell martyr due to the Israeli occupation's assault on residential headquarters in Doha, housing some members of Palestine's political bureau of Hamas.
CAIRO - The Arab League emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with Russia to advance Arab causes, particularly highlighting the Palestinian issue as the foremost priority for cooperation and shared regional efforts.
CAIRO - Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed an agreement in Cairo, Egypt, to resume cooperation, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi said.
GENEVA - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) launched an urgent appeal for 29 million dollars in flexible funding to expand its humanitarian and recovery operations in Khartoum. (end)
