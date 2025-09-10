Qatari PM: Violation Of State Sovereignty, Security Will Not Be Tolerated
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Adulrahman Al Thani affirmed on Tuesday that Qatar will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty and will deal firmly with any reckless violation or attacks on its safety.
In a press conference, the Prime Minister said that under the directives of the Amir of Qatar, Shiekh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, ensuring the security of citizens and residents is a top priority.
A comprehensive review will be begin tomorrow to make sure that such acts will not recur, he said.
The attack he added "can only be described as a state terrorism and an attempt to destabilize regional security and stability," explaining that the treacherous attack by the Israeli forces targeting the headquarters of the Hamas political leadership happened as negotiations were underway.
Security, civil defense, and other relevant authorities responded immediately to the incident under the Amir's directives. Casualties were identified and the necessary measures were taken to ensure public safety.
He also offered his deepest condolences to the family of Corporal Bader Al-Dosari and the other casualties who were killed as a result of this attack while performing their duty.
He also underlined that Qatar will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty or territorial integrity, and that it will deal firmly with any threats to its security and the stability of the region, as Qatar reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack and will take all necessary measures to do so.
A legal team, headed by Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Khulaifi, has been formed to take legal measures to respond to this attack.
"We cannot call this anything other than a state terrorism practiced by someone like Netanyahu within the framework of systematic policies and continued attempts to destabilize the region. This is a clear message to the whole region. The message says there is a malicious player in this region, and there is ongoing political chaos and a violation of the state sovereignty. Netanyahu himself declared that he will reshape the Middle East. Does that mean he will reshape the Gulf as well?"
He continued saying, "we have reached a critical moment. There must be a response from the entire region to such barbaric actions that reflect nothing but the barbarism of this individual. He is leading the region to a level that, unfortunately, cannot be reversed."
The attacks he added, violated not only all international laws but also ethical standards.
Qatar is officially hosting negotiations, mediating the conflict with the presence of delegations from the state that sent these missiles to attack the negotiating delegation of the opposing side, he regretted.
The negotiations had been ongoing in recent days at the request of the American side to discuss a final paper received, with the knowledge of the Israeli side, which has been sending delegations to Doha on a regular basis but had worked to sabotage every attempt to find opportunities for peace.
He also stressed the importance of history recording this incident, considering the reckless violation of state sovereignty as it must not be overlooked, indicating that ongoing contacts are being made with all friendly countries to take action in response to this attack.
Regarding the statements that the US had notified Qatar of the attack, he said that they were informed 10 minutes after the attack, that Israel had used weapons that were not detected by radars. (end)
