Hamas: Negotiating Team In Doha Survives Israeli Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian resistance movement (Hamas) announced Tuesday that its negotiating team in Doha had survived an Israeli occupation's attack on their residence and were safe.
However, Hamas said in a press release that five other group members, including three personal guards of the senior negotiators, and a Qatari security man were killed in the Israeli assault.
The Palestinian movement described the Israeli occupation's attack as a crime that contradicts international law and norms.
Hamas pointed out that the negotiating team was targeted while discussing a proposal for a prisoner exchange from US President Donald Trump.
The occupation government, particularly its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is not seeking a deal, but rather keen on undermining all chances and foiling all international efforts for an agreement, Hamas argued.
The Palestinian group added that the Israeli occupation government does not genuinely care about the lives of its prisoners in Gaza, or the security of the whole region, nor does it respects the sovereignty of other countries.
Meanwhile, Majed Al-Ansari, advisor to the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, deplored the Israeli occupation airstrike in the strongest terms.
He affirmed that this aggression violated all international laws and norms and threatened the safety of nationals and residents in Qatar. (end)
