GCC Countries Condemn Attack On Qatar Before The UN Human Rights Council
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries strongly condemned on Tuesday the blatant attack on Qatar before the United Nations Human Rights Council, emphasizing that this assault reflects the criminal approach pursued by the Israeli occupation forces on all levels, continuing the ongoing attacks against the residents of the Gaza Strip.
This came in a speech delivered by the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain, as Chairman of the Council of GCC Ambassadors.
He stressed that the occupation's policies, based on siege, ethnic cleansing, collective punishment, and targeting of civilians, journalists, and civilian infrastructure, constitute serious violations of international law.
Al-Hain reiterated the GCC countries' call for the international community, led by the UN Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities and take immediate and decisive measures to stop these crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable. (end)
amk
This came in a speech delivered by the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain, as Chairman of the Council of GCC Ambassadors.
He stressed that the occupation's policies, based on siege, ethnic cleansing, collective punishment, and targeting of civilians, journalists, and civilian infrastructure, constitute serious violations of international law.
Al-Hain reiterated the GCC countries' call for the international community, led by the UN Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities and take immediate and decisive measures to stop these crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable. (end)
amk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment