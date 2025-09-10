Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Countries Condemn Attack On Qatar Before The UN Human Rights Council

2025-09-10 05:48:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries strongly condemned on Tuesday the blatant attack on Qatar before the United Nations Human Rights Council, emphasizing that this assault reflects the criminal approach pursued by the Israeli occupation forces on all levels, continuing the ongoing attacks against the residents of the Gaza Strip.
This came in a speech delivered by the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain, as Chairman of the Council of GCC Ambassadors.
He stressed that the occupation's policies, based on siege, ethnic cleansing, collective punishment, and targeting of civilians, journalists, and civilian infrastructure, constitute serious violations of international law.
Al-Hain reiterated the GCC countries' call for the international community, led by the UN Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities and take immediate and decisive measures to stop these crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable. (end)
