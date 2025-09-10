UN Rights Chief Condemns Israeli Occupation's Flagrant Attack On Qatar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 9 (Kuna) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk condemned on Tuesday the "flagrant attack" launched by Israeli occupation on Qatar.
In a post on his account on the social media platform (X) Turk stressed Qatar's key mediation role in efforts to end the ongoing war in Gaza warning that "such violence undermines peace efforts while killings and suffering continue only adding fuel to the fire in the whole region."
The High Commissioner also called on all parties to respect international law. (end)
amk
