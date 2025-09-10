Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Heinous Israeli Bombing In Doha

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Heinous Israeli Bombing In Doha


2025-09-10 05:48:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has strongly condemned the unlawful and heinous bombing in Doha by Israeli forces, targeting a residential area, and endangering the lives of innocent civilians.
A premiership statement expressed deepest sympathies and solidarity with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Royal Family, as well as the people of Qatar at this difficult time. It further said that this act of aggression by Israel is totally unjustified, a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, and that such aggression constitutes a most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace and stability.
Prime Minister Sharif said Pakistan stands firmly with the State of Qatar, as well as with the people of Palestine against Israel's aggression. (end)
sbk


MENAFN10092025000071011013ID1110042096

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search