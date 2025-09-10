Pakistan Strongly Condemns Heinous Israeli Bombing In Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has strongly condemned the unlawful and heinous bombing in Doha by Israeli forces, targeting a residential area, and endangering the lives of innocent civilians.
A premiership statement expressed deepest sympathies and solidarity with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Royal Family, as well as the people of Qatar at this difficult time. It further said that this act of aggression by Israel is totally unjustified, a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, and that such aggression constitutes a most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace and stability.
Prime Minister Sharif said Pakistan stands firmly with the State of Qatar, as well as with the people of Palestine against Israel's aggression. (end)
