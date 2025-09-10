Kuwait FM To KUNA: Targeting Qatar Flagrant Violation Of Int'l Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya reaffirmed on Tuesday Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal attack launched by the Israeli occupation forces on the sisterly State of Qatar that targeted residential units.
Speaking to KUNA, Al-Yahya said the assault is a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter and international legitimacy resolution.
He added that the aggression is also a dangerous escalation that threatens the region's stability and undermines the international community's efforts aiming to halt the circle of violence and protect civilians.
The Kuwaiti top diplomat stressed that targeting Qatar is a direct attack on the joint Gulf security and the shared destiny of GCC states.
The stances of brothers in GCC show the unified Gulf rank that rejects these attacks and supports Qatar in the face of the Israeli occupation attacks, he said.
He indicated that these joint positions embody the deep Gulf solidarity and GCC states' commitments to protecting their security and stability.
He renewed Kuwait's full solidarity with Qatar in the face of these attacks, and its support to all steps and measures taken to maintain Qatar's security, stability and sovereignty. Qatar's security is an integrated part of the security of both Kuwait and the Arabian Gulf, he affirmed.
Al-Yahya called on the Security Council and international community to shoulder their ethical and legal responsibilities toward these repeated attacks, take immediate action to cease them and hold accountable the perpetrators. (end)
