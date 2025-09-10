Trump Terms Israeli Attack On Qatar Unfortunate, Says White House
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The administration of US President Donald Trump has confirmed it was notified before Israel's attack on Hamas negotiators in Qatar, but said it did not agree with the decision.
The statement on Tuesday came hours after the strike on a residential area in the Gulf country's capital, Doha. Qatar has been a lead mediator in US-backed ceasefire talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
"The Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace does not advance Israel or America's goals," she said. "However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza is a worthy goal."
Leavitt added that Trump directed his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to "inform the Qataris of the impending attack;" a statement denied by the Qatari foreign ministry.
She said Trump also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the strike, but did not say if he threatened any actions against the close US ally. Leavitt added that Trump "believes this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace."
Hamas said the attack killed five of its members, but its main negotiating team survived. Among the dead was a Qatari security officer, the country's interior ministry said. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decried the Israeli attack as "cowardly," while condemning "any action targeting its security and sovereignty."
The Gulf country had previously helped to broker a pause in fighting in Gaza in November 2023 and a six-week ceasefire in January 2025. Its role had been regularly praised by both the administration of former President Joe Biden and President Trump.
Israel struck central Doha just days after Trump issued a warning to Hamas's negotiating team as he pushed for a new ceasefire. The US has repeatedly accused Hamas of stalling negotiations. Israel has been accused of repeatedly scuttling the talks. (end)
