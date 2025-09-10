Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Appoints Undersecretary Of The Ministry Of Social Affairs


2025-09-10 05:48:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree Tuesday appointing Dr. Khaled Amer Hamad Al-Ajmi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs.
The Minister of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs is to implement the decree, which shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and be published in the official gazette. (end)
