Kuwait Amir Congratulates Tajikistan On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Tuesday to Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Amir wished Rahmon a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Tajikistan and its people. (end)
kda
kda
