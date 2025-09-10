Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan, Bahrain Fms Vow To Enhance Cooperation


2025-09-10 05:48:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani agreed on Tuesday to enhance cooperation between the two countries under their newly established strategic dialogue, Japan's Foreign Ministry said. During the First Japan-Bahrain Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo, Iwaya and Al-Zayani also confirmed their cooperation towards the early conclusion of the Japan-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) EPA negotiations, which was resumed last December, the ministry said in a press release.
Iwaya pointed out that both countries are maritime nations and important partners in promoting principles such as the rule of law, freedom of navigation, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.
He also welcomed the fact that the Japan-Bahrain cooperation has expanded "beyond the energy sector into a wide range of areas, including politics and security, environment, information and communication technology, and space."
In response, Al-Zayani expressed his desire to further enhance cooperation under the strategic dialogue, saying that Bahrain intends to strengthen its cooperation with Japan across all fields, according to the ministry.
The two ministers also agreed to work closely together in dealing with international situations, and exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, including the situation in Israel and Iran and Gaza. Regarding the situation surrounding Iran, Iwaya and Al-Zayani reaffirmed the importance of resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through talks.
EPAs are agreements that promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment with the aim of strengthening broad economic relations. Japan has promoted EPAs which include a wider range of sectors. (end)
