Our Hearts In Al-Fashir Expo.. Promotes Awareness Among People To Overcome Conflicts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by Mohammad Abdulaziz)
PORTSUDAN, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- In a humanitarian gesture to support the besieged city of Al-Fashir and highlight the suffering of the people of Darfur, more than 140 artists from 12 countries gathered for a virtual art exhibition to document human suffering and promote awareness and understanding among peoples to overcome conflict.
The exhibition, held under the theme "Our Hearts in Al-Fashir Al-Sultan," continues with workshops in Cairo, presenting a collective canvas brimming with artistic diversity and a human dimension.
The artists' works unite to express the suffering of the people of Darfur and other regions of Sudan through the language of art.
Organized by the Sudanese Fine Artists Union, the exhibition brings together the artists' brushes and colors to convey a message of solidarity, affirming that art is capable of transcending borders and languages. (end)
mam
mam
