Bridging Asia's Unmet Packaged Food Potential Asia Pacific Faces 237 Million Tonnes Of Unmet Packaged Food Demand
Asia Pacific is projected to have 237 million tonnes of unmet retail packaged food potential. 60% of this comes from staple foods as Asian consumers gradually trade up for better quality food essentials promising safety and hygiene. Consumers are also seeking value-added product attributes that are both convenient and experiential. Offering product variety across more cuisines and formats could open new opportunities, while stagnant growth could be reversed by embracing more competition.
This Bridging Asia's Unmet Packaged Food Potential global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Fresh Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving fresh food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
Key findings
Despite global market volatility, Asia shows vast consumption potential for packaged food
The Asia Pacific packaged food market is underserved, with only half of its full potential tapped into in 2024. Most of the consumption gap goes to staple foods, where progress is limited by the abundance of fresh food. Asian consumers are gradually trading up, driving value growth in both fresh food and packaged processed food, as they seek quality and food safety, as well as novelty.
Lifestyle changes, channel shifts and product variety drive forecast growth
Beyond macroeconomic factors driving Asian economies, it is imperative to assess "soft drivers". Processed meat brands are innovating to lifestyle changes in Indonesia, and South Korean manufacturers enforce value in baked goods, paving the way for brighter market prospects. Meanwhile, the Philippine instant noodles market faces a bleak future if it fails to embrace competition.
Convenience and experiential features shape innovation
Winning brands that aim to build market share and customer loyalty for the long term introduce varieties that speak to Gen Z consumers. For example, fusion flavours that are exciting yet familiar and products that are versatile to fast-paced lifestyles and inconsistent routines. Novelty will invigorate more mature categories, such as new cuts and types of meat in processed meat.
Growing competition, if optimised, improves category dynamism
The race for claiming a larger market share whilst growing the size of the market goes beyond packaged food brands; artisanal products (such as bakery) made fresh and foodservice compete with packaged food players for share of wallet and stomach. Brands that introduce products with differentiated features within an affordable price range are on track to stand out.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Asia Pacific's forecast value sales of packaged food accelerates to 2% up to 2029 451 million tonnes of packaged food could potentially be consumed in Asia Pacific Consumer switch in choices could benefit markets that are diversifying import partners The industry needs to reconsider its offerings to justify rising prices India and Indonesia lead forecast growth
Leveraging soft drivers
- Soft drivers deliver hard impact to forecast growth There is a need to break certain categories out of stagnation and avoid early maturity Indonesia taps into changing lifestyles in processed meat More competition in the Philippines can improve growth in instant noodles South Korea embraces demand for product variety and innovation in baked goods
Offering variety aligned to lifestyle trends
- Convenience, experience and premiumisation are top forecast megatrends The Asian palate for meat is becoming more diverse and experiential Premium meat and seafood make inroads through both foodservice and retail Meat and seafood formats are influenced by local dishes, cold chain and price Fresh chilled beef, Vinabeef, nudges Vietnam's average prices upwards Kanzler highlights the impact of sensory and convenience in Indonesia with finger food WokTok brings the experience of Chinese cuisine into the Indian instant noodles market Convenience and value features are predicted to have greatest lasting influence
Embracing competition and driving product availability
- Mature categories are reinvigorated by new market players New consumption occasions and channels carve out opportunity for affordable novelty Bakehouse405 and Heinz collaborate to tap into South Korea's meal occasions Brands should remain mindful of value even in improving economies Imperial enters the Philippines, offering value in bigger pack sizes and real meat Lean into or stand out from small local grocers and street stalls/kiosks New packaging unlocks the convenience store channel for Thailand's Royal Umbrella Dole releases new treats in Japan, tapping into more fruit side streams
Conclusion
- Strike a delicate balance between novelty and affordability when projecting value Recommendations for growth How Asia's market potential for fresh food and staple foods will evolve Questions we are asking given the backdrop of market volatility
Company Coverage Includes:
- Vinabeef Kanzler WokTok Bakehouse405 Heinz Imperial Royal Umbrella Dole
