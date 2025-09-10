When Suniel Dutt Revealed How He Proposed To Wife Nargis Dutt

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) We all are familiar that Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt's love story began during the filming of the 1957 film "Mother India" when Dutt Sahab saved Nargis during a fire incident on the set.

However, during an episode of the popular chat show "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai" hosted by Farooq Sheikh, Dutt confirmed that that is not how he wooed his lady love.

"I have saved many girls that way, but they did not become my wife", he said.

Revealing how he actually proposed to Nargis, Dutt shared: "One day I offered to drop her off at Marine Drive and as we took a turn from the signal, I told her that I wanted to say something to her and confessed that 'I want to marry you". After that, there was complete silence in the car. I had decided that in case she refuses my proposal, I will go back to my village and plough the fields."

"One night, when I returned home, my sister congratulated me, saying that Nargis had said yes to me," he added.

After Dutt took his mother's permission to marry Narigs, the couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958, in an intimate wedding ceremony, followed by a wedding reception with their close friends from the industry in attendance.

The couple is blessed with three kids - Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt.

Disclosing what made him fall for Nargis, Dutt said that he was drawn towards her genuine compassion for those around her.

Dutt revealed that his sister, who was living with him at the time with her kid, was suffering from a major health issue.

After learning about the situation, Nargis took her to the doctor and even arranged for her operation.

While Dutt's sister was recovering in the hospital, Nargis even took care of her kid, taking her in for the time being.