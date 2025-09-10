Top 5 Global Combat Vehicle Manufacturers Strategies Report 2025 Detailed Insights Into The Strategy Focus And Key Strategies & Plans Of Combat Vehicle Oems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the "Strategy Playbooks" report analyzing the top combat vehicle manufacturers amid rising global defense spending and geopolitical tensions, impacting Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the US. Gain insights into strategies, market trends, challenges, and opportunities for decision-makers in defense.

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategy Playbook - 2025 - World's Top 5 Combat Vehicle Manufacturers - BAE Systems, GDLS, GDELS, Oshkosh Defense, Rheinmetall - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Business and Market Outlook" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This Strategy Playbooks report analyses & traces the overall Strategy Focus and provides deep & invaluable insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being pursued by the World's Top Combat Vehicle manufacturing companies for the near to medium term horizon amid a complex, difficult & challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by surging defense spending globally which grew by 7+% year-on-year and almost touched the $2.5 trillion level in 2024 amid rising geopolitical tensions & conflicts.

Global Aerospace & Defense Industrial Base in a Major Upswing Phase

The Global Aerospace & Defense industrial base, consequently, is in a major upswing phase as the shadow of geopolitical conflicts returns with the traditional, rule-based world order facing a serious challenge from the revisionist powers and traditional geopolitical fault lines experiencing renewed tectonic friction and triggering the outbreak of armed conflicts across the Middle East and Europe regions. Consequently, it has led to soaring global demand for missiles, missile defenses & interceptors, UAVs/UASs, fighter jets, armored combat vehicles and artillery & ammunition.

Combat Vehicle Market Landscape in Renaissance Mode

The latest geopolitical developments have led to massive efforts being undertaken across most regions globally to revitalize defense industrial bases and to ramp-up production rates for core defense systems and for rapid upgrade, modernization and recapitalization of in-service, Cold War-era legacy defense systems across most regions globally

In the U.S., the replacement of U.S. Army's Bradley tracked IFVs remains the top growth avenue with a face-off already lined-up between GDLS & American Rheinmetall for a downselect. In Europe, the joint development of the MGCS by Germany & France is set to replace the Leopard 2 and the Leclerc MBTs respectively as a scratch-up combat system solution by 2040 and the program is progressing steadily with the establishment of the joint company in April 2025. In the Nordic & Baltic regions, latest NATO members, namely, Sweden & Finland, along with Norway, Estonia, Lithuania and the Netherlands, have placed a huge, joint order for the CV90 IFVs while the Czechs & the Ukrainians keenly await their ordered CV90s

Challenging Global Macroeconomic Environment

The taming of inflation, monetary policy easing and the relative easing of supply chain woes globally have come as welcome news for the world economy in 2025. However, continuing military conflicts across Ukraine & the Middle East, returning trade wars and rising debt levels, along with the need to sustain substantial increase in defense spending levels amid slowing economic growth & stagflation amid a rapidly deteriorating security environment globally; collectively pose a serious challenge to it over near term.

Overall, the world economic growth is projected to remain limited to 2.3% for 2025 which is almost 540 bps below the average GDP growth rate for the average pre-pandemic growth rate registered through the 2010s decade

Detailed Insights into the Overarching Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans of Combat Vehicle OEMs

The report provides a comprehensive analysis into the Strategy Playbooks of the World's Top Combat Vehicle Manufacturing Companies featuring detailed insights into the overarching, near-to-medium term strategy focus and key strategies & plans being developed and pursued by them to adroitly navigate the emerging market landscape and effectively capitalize upon tailwind and windfall, in terms, of growth opportunities.

The report provides a detailed and comprehensive analysis on the industry as well as the companies, ranging from defense budgetary analysis to covering all major existing & upcoming defense programs and market developments.

An insightful & comprehensive SWOT framework analysis is also included on the OEMs; providing a comprehensive scan, assessment & analysis of the prevailing internal as well as external business environment of the company. The framework outlines the company's core, inherent strengths & weaknesses, as part of the internal environment assessment and outlines potential growth opportunities as well as threats, as part of the external environment assessment

The report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis and review of the key market, technology & industry trends, along with issues & challenges, which are likely to impact and shape the industry's future over near to medium term.

The report also identifies key driving & restraining forces for the industry & assesses their potential degree of impact through an insightful force field analysis. The report concludes by providing a near-to-medium term market outlook and demand growth projections for the Global Combat Vehicles Market

Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain

The report will be essential & a key resource for those associated with and having strategic interest in the Global Aerospace & Defense Industry.

The report will be especially useful for:



Key Decision-Makers

Defense Departments, Program Managers & Contracting Executives

Top Management of Industry Players, OEMs & Other Companies across the Industry Value Chain

Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & Other Services Providers in the Industry Value Chain

Existing & Potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

PE Firms, Venture Capitalists, Financing & Leasing Companies and Start-Ups Researchers, Students, Educators and all those associated with the A&D industry in general

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1



Business Structure & Snapshot

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Business Portfolio - Major Products & Services Segments, Combat Vehicle Platforms/Programs and Key Competitors

Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

Key Executives Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2



Financial Performance Analysis - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend Order Backlog Position

Section 3



SWOT Analysis - For the Combat Vehicle Manufacturers

Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon Threats to Mitigate

Section 4



Strategic Focus & Priorities Key Focus Areas for 2025 - For the World's Top 5 Combat Vehicle OEMs

Section 5



Key Strategies & Plans - For all 5 Industry OEMs

Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Program-Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market-Specific & Regional Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Developments

Section 6



Global Aerospace & Defense Market Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces Restraining Forces

Section 7



Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends Technology Trends

Section 8

Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9

Business Outlook for 2025

Section 10



Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Strategic Market Outlook

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Analysis

Defense Expenditure Split by Regions & Nations

Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Growth Trend

Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure as Share of World GDP

Defense Spending Levels across Key Geographic Regions

Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 & Top 10 Nations

Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

Emerging & Game Changer Technologies Market Outlook & Growth Projections through 2027

For more information about this company profile visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900