Top 5 Global Combat Vehicle Manufacturers Strategies Report 2025 Detailed Insights Into The Strategy Focus And Key Strategies & Plans Of Combat Vehicle Oems
Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategy Playbook - 2025 - World's Top 5 Combat Vehicle Manufacturers - BAE Systems, GDLS, GDELS, Oshkosh Defense, Rheinmetall - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Business and Market Outlook" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This Strategy Playbooks report analyses & traces the overall Strategy Focus and provides deep & invaluable insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being pursued by the World's Top Combat Vehicle manufacturing companies for the near to medium term horizon amid a complex, difficult & challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by surging defense spending globally which grew by 7+% year-on-year and almost touched the $2.5 trillion level in 2024 amid rising geopolitical tensions & conflicts.
Global Aerospace & Defense Industrial Base in a Major Upswing Phase
The Global Aerospace & Defense industrial base, consequently, is in a major upswing phase as the shadow of geopolitical conflicts returns with the traditional, rule-based world order facing a serious challenge from the revisionist powers and traditional geopolitical fault lines experiencing renewed tectonic friction and triggering the outbreak of armed conflicts across the Middle East and Europe regions. Consequently, it has led to soaring global demand for missiles, missile defenses & interceptors, UAVs/UASs, fighter jets, armored combat vehicles and artillery & ammunition.
Combat Vehicle Market Landscape in Renaissance Mode
The latest geopolitical developments have led to massive efforts being undertaken across most regions globally to revitalize defense industrial bases and to ramp-up production rates for core defense systems and for rapid upgrade, modernization and recapitalization of in-service, Cold War-era legacy defense systems across most regions globally
In the U.S., the replacement of U.S. Army's Bradley tracked IFVs remains the top growth avenue with a face-off already lined-up between GDLS & American Rheinmetall for a downselect. In Europe, the joint development of the MGCS by Germany & France is set to replace the Leopard 2 and the Leclerc MBTs respectively as a scratch-up combat system solution by 2040 and the program is progressing steadily with the establishment of the joint company in April 2025. In the Nordic & Baltic regions, latest NATO members, namely, Sweden & Finland, along with Norway, Estonia, Lithuania and the Netherlands, have placed a huge, joint order for the CV90 IFVs while the Czechs & the Ukrainians keenly await their ordered CV90s
Challenging Global Macroeconomic Environment
The taming of inflation, monetary policy easing and the relative easing of supply chain woes globally have come as welcome news for the world economy in 2025. However, continuing military conflicts across Ukraine & the Middle East, returning trade wars and rising debt levels, along with the need to sustain substantial increase in defense spending levels amid slowing economic growth & stagflation amid a rapidly deteriorating security environment globally; collectively pose a serious challenge to it over near term.
Overall, the world economic growth is projected to remain limited to 2.3% for 2025 which is almost 540 bps below the average GDP growth rate for the average pre-pandemic growth rate registered through the 2010s decade
Detailed Insights into the Overarching Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans of Combat Vehicle OEMs
The report provides a comprehensive analysis into the Strategy Playbooks of the World's Top Combat Vehicle Manufacturing Companies featuring detailed insights into the overarching, near-to-medium term strategy focus and key strategies & plans being developed and pursued by them to adroitly navigate the emerging market landscape and effectively capitalize upon tailwind and windfall, in terms, of growth opportunities.
The report provides a detailed and comprehensive analysis on the industry as well as the companies, ranging from defense budgetary analysis to covering all major existing & upcoming defense programs and market developments.
An insightful & comprehensive SWOT framework analysis is also included on the OEMs; providing a comprehensive scan, assessment & analysis of the prevailing internal as well as external business environment of the company. The framework outlines the company's core, inherent strengths & weaknesses, as part of the internal environment assessment and outlines potential growth opportunities as well as threats, as part of the external environment assessment
The report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis and review of the key market, technology & industry trends, along with issues & challenges, which are likely to impact and shape the industry's future over near to medium term.
The report also identifies key driving & restraining forces for the industry & assesses their potential degree of impact through an insightful force field analysis. The report concludes by providing a near-to-medium term market outlook and demand growth projections for the Global Combat Vehicles Market
Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain
The report will be essential & a key resource for those associated with and having strategic interest in the Global Aerospace & Defense Industry.
The report will be especially useful for:
- Key Decision-Makers Defense Departments, Program Managers & Contracting Executives Top Management of Industry Players, OEMs & Other Companies across the Industry Value Chain Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & Other Services Providers in the Industry Value Chain Existing & Potential Investors Industry & Company Analysts M&A Advisory Firms Strategy & Management Consulting Firms PE Firms, Venture Capitalists, Financing & Leasing Companies and Start-Ups Researchers, Students, Educators and all those associated with the A&D industry in general
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1
- Business Structure & Snapshot Founded Headquartered Business Segments Employees Business Portfolio - Major Products & Services Segments, Combat Vehicle Platforms/Programs and Key Competitors Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure Key Executives Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2
- Financial Performance Analysis - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results Revenue Base & Growth Trend Revenues Split by Key Segments Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions Gross Earnings & Margin Trend Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend Return on Sales Trend Profitability Growth Trend Cash Flow from Operations R&D Expenditure Trend CAPEX Trend Order Intake Trend Order Backlog Position
Section 3
- SWOT Analysis - For the Combat Vehicle Manufacturers Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset Opportunities to Capitalize Upon Threats to Mitigate
Section 4
- Strategic Focus & Priorities Key Focus Areas for 2025 - For the World's Top 5 Combat Vehicle OEMs
Section 5
- Key Strategies & Plans - For all 5 Industry OEMs Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans Program-Level Strategies & Plans Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans Market-Specific & Regional Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets Corporate Strategies & Plans Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic Financial Strategies & Plans Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Developments
Section 6
- Global Aerospace & Defense Market Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics Driving Forces Restraining Forces
Section 7
- Key Trends Industry Trends Market Trends Technology Trends
Section 8
- Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9
- Business Outlook for 2025
Section 10
- Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Strategic Market Outlook Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Analysis Defense Expenditure Split by Regions & Nations Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Growth Trend Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure as Share of World GDP Defense Spending Levels across Key Geographic Regions Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 & Top 10 Nations Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas Emerging & Game Changer Technologies Market Outlook & Growth Projections through 2027
