Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kim Jong Un Describes North Korea’s Security as Untouchable

2025-09-10 05:31:21
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that no entity can threaten the status and safety of his nation, according to state media reports on Wednesday.

"The cause of building a powerful country ... is being reviewed proudly now that our state has attained a remarkable status," a news agency cited Kim saying during a speech at a national founding day ceremony on Tuesday at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.

The event marked the 77th anniversary of North Korea’s establishment.

“Now no one, by whatever means, can do harm to the absolute status and security of our state, and no force can reverse the powerful current towards an era of prosperity, which we have created by ourselves,” Kim asserted.

He highlighted the “dignity and powerfulness” of North Korea and promised not to let “the destiny of our country to be left to any foreign forces' devices.”

Kim also referenced the North Korean troops dispatched to assist Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

Following the liberation of the Korean peninsula from Japanese rule at the conclusion of the Second World War, a communist government was established in the northern region.

In August 1948, a new Supreme People's Assembly was elected, and on Sept. 3, a new constitution was enacted.

