Sanjay Raut Wants To Create 'Violent' Nepal-Like Situation In India: Sanjay Nirupam
Nirupam said this while reacting to Raut's statement on the violent Nepal Gen Z protests, which saw the vandalism and torching of government buildings and residences of the top politicians and resignation of Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.
Speaking to reporters, Nirupam said, "The opposition spokesperson, along with others who often spread falsehoods, posted three tweets within 2-3 hours yesterday. Through these posts, he tried to intimidate the government and even suggested that unrest like Nepal's should happen in India."
He claimed that Raut was making "anti-national" statements and slammed Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for remaining silent over the issue.
"If he wants the country's Parliament, Central Secretariat and the Rashtrapati Bhavan to be burned and our leaders are beaten, then indeed it is a matter of anti-nationalism. If Uddhav Thackeray remains silent and does not criticise Sanjay Raut, it suggests he shares the same belief," Nirupam said, adding that Raut's remarks go against the "essence of the Constitution".
He was referring to two X posts of Sanjay Raut.
In one post, Raut had said, "This accident can happen in any country! Be careful!" while sharing a video of the Nepalese Finance Minister being thrashed by a mob and tagging the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Similarly, in another post, Raut, again tagging PM Modi, said, "Nepal's political crisis forced PM K.P. Oli to resign as citizens took to the streets against corruption and authoritarianism. This unrest, unfolding along India's border, demands serious study by Indian policymakers."
Nirupam said that Raut tagging the Indian leadership with the videos of the Nepal violence shows that they want to "create a violent environment in the country because of repeated election defeats."
Nirupam said that he had written to the Maharashtra government raising this issue and demanded that the Shiv Sena(UBT) MP take back his statements. He warned that if Raut does not delete his posts, he will file a complaint with the Mumbai Police.
"This is evidence that these people are trying to create a conspiracy to spark unrest and violence similar to that in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka," Nirupam added.
"However, India is a democratic and civilised nation. The unrest that unfolded in Nepal can never happen in our nation," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment