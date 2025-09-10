Webus International Issues Clarification On Prior Announcement Regarding Cooperation With Air China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webus International Limited (NASDAQ: WETO) (“Webus” or the“Company”), a leading provider of premium mobility and travel services worldwide, today issued the following clarification regarding its prior press release titled“WETO Signs Strategic Partnership with Air China.”

The Company acknowledges that the wording of its prior announcement may have led to misunderstandings and wishes to further clarify the cooperation in order to correct any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused investors or partners.

To clarify: On August 19, 2025, the Company's wholly owned PRC subsidiary, Zhejiang Youba Technology Co., Ltd., entered into a Preferential Cooperation Agreement on Airport Pick-up/Drop-off Services for Air China Passengers with Air China's Hangzhou Branch Office (the“Agreement”). The scope of this Agreement is limited solely to offering passengers holding valid Air China ticket numbers (beginning with 999) discounted Wetour-brand chauffeur and transfer services at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. The Company has no broader cooperation with Air China or any other branch offices beyond this specific arrangement.

References in the prior release to a“strategic partnership” were not intended to suggest a broader cooperation outside of the scope described above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the Company's future business development plans, potential partnership opportunities, and anticipated benefits of the cooperation with Air China. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, technology integration timelines, and business execution. Additional risks are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), available at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or digital asset.

