Medāna Brings Its Risk-Based AI Platform To Poland, Advancing Patient-Centered Healthcare Across Europe

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poland is about to welcome one of the most disruptive innovations in digital health. Medāna ( ), the global company founded by Dr. Tal Patalon, today announced its strategic entry into the Polish healthcare market as part of its broader European expansion.

Medāna bridges the gap between AI's promise and its limited real-world implementation. The company has developed a state-of-the-art AI infrastructure that integrates seamlessly into existing healthcare systems, including hospitals, clinics, laboratories, insurance providers and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform leverages advanced multi-omics and genetic data to validate algorithms, generate health scoring, and pioneer risk-based medicine. By harmonizing diverse healthcare data, Medāna transforms organizational workflows into a dynamic, proactive and AI-ready environment.

The platform reduces delays in treatment and empowers both patients and healthcare providers by generating insights and risk profiles - improving outcomes, optimizing care pathways, and identifying the next best step for individuals and populations alike.

Medāna's platform has been successfully validated within a leading healthcare organization serving 2.8 million members, where it has proven its unique ability to integrate genetic and clinical data to deliver measurable real-world outcomes. Additional validations are currently underway across Europe. This demonstrates the platform's power to drive earlier risk detection and smarter population health management, setting a new benchmark for predictive and precision medicine.

“Our approach accelerates the shift away from the outdated one-size-fits-all paradigm toward preventive and truly personalized care. At Medāna, we believe everyone should be empowered with clarity to take the right action, at the right time, for the best possible care journey. Poland has a strong knowledge infrastructure and a growing ambition to lead in deep tech and digital innovation. We believe the Polish ecosystem is ready to scale bold ideas into global solutions - and we want to be among the leaders in this collective effort to turn vision into action”, said Dr. Tal Patalon, Medāna's Founder & CEO.

Dr. Patalon (MD, LLB, MBA), an active clinician specializing in family and emergency medicine, was recognized by Nature magazine as one of the global changemakers shaping the future of medicine. She also leads R&D at Maccabi Healthcare Services and contributes regularly to Forbes on health innovation.

Following successful market entry in Portugal, Spain, Isreal and the Netherlands, Medāna is now initiating collaborations with healthcare organizations in Poland. Beyond technology, the company also brings economic value through the creation of skilled jobs and by fostering growth across the healthcare ecosystem.

Medāna invites Polish health leaders to join its vision of a smarter, more sustainable, and patient-centered healthcare future - delivering personalized, proactive care and transforming the way medicine is practiced today.

