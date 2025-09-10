Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Government Welcomes Walmart's Investment In South Africa


2025-09-10 05:09:30
Government welcomes Walmart's investment in South Africa as an expression of confidence in the country. The investment underscores a strong belief in the country's economic trajectory and confirmation that South Africa remains a reliable investment destination.

This announcement comes in the footsteps of Walmart's first growth summit that was held in South Africa that resulted in the company recruiting small and medium-sized suppliers from South Africa and the rest of the African continent. Walmart's commitment to sourcing locally produced products will contribute to the growth of the economy and job creation, which are apex priorities of the government's medium term development plan (MTDP).

