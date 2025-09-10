Government Welcomes Walmart's Investment In South Africa
Download logo
Government welcomes Walmart's investment in South Africa as an expression of confidence in the country. The investment underscores a strong belief in the country's economic trajectory and confirmation that South Africa remains a reliable investment destination.
This announcement comes in the footsteps of Walmart's first growth summit that was held in South Africa that resulted in the company recruiting small and medium-sized suppliers from South Africa and the rest of the African continent. Walmart's commitment to sourcing locally produced products will contribute to the growth of the economy and job creation, which are apex priorities of the government's medium term development plan (MTDP).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment