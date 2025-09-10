Arab Delegation Visits Salt City To Explore Sustainable Tourism Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- An Arab delegation attending the regional conference "Sustainable Tourism for a Better Future" visited Salt City on Tuesday to explore investment opportunities, cultural heritage, and sustainable tourism initiatives.The delegation met with Ali Al-Bataineh, Chairman of the Greater Salt Municipality Committee, to discuss ways of promoting sustainable tourism and enhancing cultural and economic cooperation among Arab countries. Members also toured the Abu Jaber House Museum, one of the city's most prominent heritage landmarks, and the Salt Chamber of Commerce, where they were briefed on its role in supporting the local economy and private sector growth.Al-Bataineh praised the delegation's efforts to strengthen cultural and tourism exchange, stressing the pivotal role of municipalities in local development and service improvement. He highlighted the importance of media in city promotion, especially after Salt was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2021 as the "City of Tolerance and Urban Hospitality."The municipality's Director of Local Development, Iman Hijab, presented an overview of Salt's historical legacy, municipal achievements, completed projects, and upcoming initiatives outlined in the city's strategic development plan.The visit reaffirmed Salt's position as a leading model for cultural and heritage tourism in Jordan, strengthening its profile as a major destination on the Arab and international tourism map.