CICA Set To Reap Rewards Of Transformation Ideas Tossed Around At Baku Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will benefit from the ideas on the transformation of the organization expressed at the think tank forum in Baku on September 9-10, Madina Igibayeva, a military-political analyst of the CICA Secretariat said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum on the theme "Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA" in Baku today.

"This panel turned out to be extremely interesting; we heard a lot of valuable ideas and professional proposals on how to turn the CICA into a full-fledged international organization. One of our speakers also talked about the new headquarters, which was opened in July this year by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev. All ideas on the transformation of the CICA were heard, and we'll definitely take them into account when planning future initiatives," she said.

The analyst expressed gratitude to the organizers, especially the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies and the Center for the Analysis of International Relations.

To note, at the 1992 UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan's then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between CICA Member States and the Almaty Act, approved in 1999 and 2002, respectively, are the organization's basic texts. Asian nations welcomed the CICA plan. The interested countries met for seven years to explore CICA modalities and create basic papers.

The Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) was founded in 1960. It is a government-associated think tank focused on research pertaining to international politics, economy, security, and China's foreign policy. For the last sixty years, SIIS has been instrumental in executing strategic research, offering policy suggestions, and enhancing the comprehension of international politics, economics, security, and other domains.