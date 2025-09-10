Kazakhstan, Democratic Republic Of Congo Launch Trade, Mining, And Digitalization Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi held expanded-format talks, during which special attention was paid to the development of bilateral trade, cooperation in transport and logistics, mining and agricultural sectors, as well as IT and digitalization, Trend reports.

The president of Kazakhstan called the first visit of the president of the DRC to Kazakhstan a historic event and emphasized that his arrival in Astana with a representative delegation is a sign of special respect for the Kazakh people.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, only a short time has passed. However, our cooperation, based on trust and friendship, is steadily developing. Today's talks will elevate relations between Astana and Kinshasa to a new level and lay a solid foundation for effective partnership. The Democratic Republic of Congo is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Africa. I am convinced that our bilateral relations have a great future," said Tokayev.

President Tokayev also expressed confidence that the agreements reached and documents signed will give new momentum to mutually beneficial ties. In this context, he called for the establishment of regular consultations and working contacts between the foreign policy departments of the two countries to maintain a sustainable dynamic of partnership.

During the conversation, Tokayev stressed that trade and economic cooperation should take a priority place on the bilateral agenda. In his opinion, Kazakhstan and the DRC, having rich natural resources and significant economic potential, can become reliable partners in implementing mutually beneficial projects.

He expressed a profound recognition of the DRC's latent capabilities within the domain of essential raw materials, emphasizing that the distinctive georesources of this nation significantly influence international supply chain dynamics.

The DRC accounts for about 76 percent of the world's cobalt production, 14 percent of copper, 8.3 percent of tin, 42 percent of tantalum, 40 percent of coltan, and also has deposits of other strategically important minerals necessary for high-tech industries.

The president reported that, with the support of the DRC leadership, the Kazakh company ERG is successfully operating in this country.

Tshisekedi thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and confirmed his country's readiness to deepen cooperation.

"Our peoples, despite geographical distance, share common fundamental values: respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a commitment to peace through dialogue. The Democratic Republic of Congo will never forget the support of the international community, including Kazakhstan, in the most difficult moments. It was thanks to Kazakhstan's active position within the UN that it stood by the people of Congo. Therefore, allow me to express our sincere gratitude to you," said the president of the DRC.

Tshisekedi articulated that Kazakhstan, by eschewing nuclear armaments and steadfastly advocating for diplomatic engagement to uphold tranquility, serves as a paradigm of inspiration, as it unequivocally exemplifies the critical nexus between security and developmental trajectories.