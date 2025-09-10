Khawaja Asif Pays Tribute To Martyred Major Adnan Aslam, Blasts Afghan Involvement In Terrorism
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif paid tribute to Major Adnan Aslam, who was martyred in firing by terrorists of the Fitna Khawarij group, stating that the Pakistan Army has once again sacrificed a brave son of the soil for the country.
He revealed that among the five terrorists killed in the operation, three were Afghan nationals while two were linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He noted that while Afghan citizens earn their livelihood in Pakistan, terrorists from Afghan soil cross the border to spill the blood of Pakistan's children.
Asif said Pakistan had fought two long wars for the Afghan people, sacrificing peace and economy while offering hundreds of thousands of martyrs. Despite this, he added, 6 to 7 million Afghan citizens still reside in Pakistan, including major transporters and contractors.
The Defence Minister described Afghan involvement in terrorism as the worst form of betrayal in history, declaring that such an example is unmatched globally.
