Floods Leave Trail Of Disease: Pregnant Women, Children Face Severe Health And Psychological Risks

In the aftermath of recent heavy rains and devastating floods , health experts have warned of a rapid spread of various diseases, with pregnant women among the most vulnerable groups.

Assistant Professor Dr. Israruddin stated that the floods have triggered outbreaks of jaundice, cholera, skin diseases, typhoid, dengue, malaria, and urinary tract infections. He emphasized that the situation has created serious medical and psychological challenges for affected communities.

Dr. Israruddin, a psychiatrist who examined the majority of women and girls at post-flood medical camps, said that the most significant negative impact has been on the mental health of survivors. He noted that pregnant women were particularly affected, showing symptoms of anxiety, restlessness, and insomnia, conditions that pose risks not only to their own health but also to their unborn children.

“Among the pregnant women I met, many were in a state of distress due to the trauma of displacement during the floods. They faced severe physical and psychological issues, with some requiring referral to hospitals in Peshawar to safeguard their health and prevent complications during childbirth,” he explained. He warned that mental distress during pregnancy can lead to premature births, miscarriage, or physical and mental weakness in newborns.

He added that residents in flood-hit areas were widely suffering from sleeplessness, anxiety, and trauma. Children under the age of two were particularly vulnerable due to serious dietary and nutritional deficiencies.

Gynecologist Dr. Afroz Khattak of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar highlighted that constant rain and flooding exposed pregnant women to mud, high humidity, and contaminated water, resulting in ailments such as flu, pneumonia, skin diseases, and urinary tract infections. These conditions, she cautioned, could lead to serious complications during delivery.

Dr. Afroz stressed the importance of special care for women and girls in flood-affected areas, particularly regarding access to sanitary pads and awareness about their proper use.“If unhygienic materials are used during menstruation, it can result in long-term reproductive health problems,” she warned.

Meanwhile, Assistant Professor Dr. Hanan, an ophthalmologist at Lady Reading Hospital, said that eye infections have surged by 20 percent in his outpatient department following the floods. Patients were suffering from both viral and bacterial infections.“If a patient experiences watery discharge with swelling in one eye, it indicates bacterial infection. In such cases, pus also accumulates in the eyes,” he explained, urging patients to wash their hands frequently and avoid shaking hands to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis.

On preventive measures, Dr. Israr advised flood survivors to avoid contaminated water and unhygienic food. He stressed the need to seek immediate medical assistance if any symptoms arise.“Natural disasters cannot be prevented, but protecting one's physical and mental health is within our control. Caution is essential to avoid loss of life,” he concluded.